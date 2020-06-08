Yoga at Sunflower Farm

5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, through mid-October. Sunflower Farm, 12 Harmon Way, Cumberland Center, $10-$15 suggested donation, reservations required. sunflowerfarm.info/fun-farm-workshops

Strike a (yoga) pose, there’s nothing to it! Especially outdoors next to a pasture of Nigerian dwarf goats who you’ll get to visit and take selfies with before and after class. You have two chances every week to partake in the all-level Vinyasa sessions, open to teens and adults who are comfortable staying on their mat for the full hour. Bring your own mat and water and be ready to get your Om on.

Visit Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hourly staggered arrival times daily. 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, $20, $18 seniors and veterans, $10 ages 3-17, purchase tickets in advance. mainegardens.org

With social distancing and safety procedures in place, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is happily ready to welcome visitors to its nearly 300 acres of grounds with several gorgeous gardens of plants and flowers, not to mention incredible natural landscapes. It’s a wonderful place to wander and fill up your senses with the many sights, smells and sounds (there’s a waterfall!) you’ll find at the midcoast paradise.

Visit Maine Maritime Museum

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 243 Washington St., Bath, $10, $8 kids 6 to 12, free for under 6. mainemaritimemuseum.org

Maine Maritime Museum is offering morning and afternoon arrival times to help support social distancing and has created an audio tour for your phone to help guide your exploration of the historic Percy & Small Shipyard. Wear a mask and bring a sense of adventure as you visit the shipyard, as well as the “Into the Lantern: A Lighthouse Experience” and “Lobstering & the Maine Coast” exhibits. Also new this season, visitors will be able to view several traditional skills demonstrations including blacksmithing, boatbuilding and nautical carving in the shipyard. Ahoy!

Visit Wolfe’s Neck Center

Dawn to dusk daily. Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, free admission. wolfesneck.org

With 626 acres of oceanfront grounds, you should have no problem social distancing as you take a restorative and rejuvenating walk around Wolfe’s Neck Center. Leashed dogs are welcome. Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’re also allowed to visit the Livestock Education Barn and adjacent Pole Barn, where you’ll find chickens, goats, sheep, calves and heifers. Masks are required for this. That’s not all: you can also schedule a private goat hike ($50 for group of up to seven) or farm tour. Other wonderful offerings at Wolfe’s Neck include workshops and rentals of bicycles, kayaks and canoes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: