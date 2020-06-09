IN ANSON, Monday at 12:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

9:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:46 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

10:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

11:45 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

12:35 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

12:48 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.

12:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lees Court.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

1:32 p.m., a gas odor was reported at Union and Columbia streets.

2:50 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

4:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

7:27 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on School Street.

7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.

8:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Cross Hill Road.

8:54 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.

9:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 10:04 a.m., mischief was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

7:45 p.m., theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 8:29 p.m., theft was reported on Togus Road.

Tuesday at midnight, a well-being check was made on Eagle Drive.

IN CHINA, Monday at 9:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:45 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Connor Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Tuesday, 5:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Broadway.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:23 a.m., property was found in the Commons.

10:26 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Fillmore Place.

1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

3:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Fairview Street.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

Tuesday at 1:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:22 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Stoddard Lane.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

8:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Naomi Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Warren Road.

4:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.

9:17 p.m., a runaway was reported on Back Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:21 a.m., identity theft was reported on Country Club Road.

12:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on E Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wiscasset Road.

IN RICHMOND, June 1 at 11:16 a.m., fraud was reported on River Road.

3:51 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:02 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Pleasant and Baker streets.

June 2 at 11:21 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Road.

Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., fraud was reported on Beedle Road.

3:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Front Street.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 9:48 a.m., fraud was reported on Port City Lane.

10:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Baseball Lane.

12:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Lawson Ridge.

7:04 p.m., fraud was reported on River Road.

1:40 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Southard Street.

Sunday at 1:54 p.m., a family fight was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Silver Street.

12:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Russell Road.

Monday at 12:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Commercial Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Anson Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Finson Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 8 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Grove Road.

11:35 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

10:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

1:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Avenue.

1:11 p.m., a fight was reported on Broadway Street and Central Avenue.

1:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Violette Avenue.

8:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:23 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

9:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

10:02 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on West River Road.

11:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:10 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Bellevue Street.

10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:56 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:29 p.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

4:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

6:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

8:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:29 p.m., Ashley E. Lovering, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of criminal threatening on State Street.

6:11 p.m., Heath A. Dupont, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

6:53 p.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with two priors), following a report of theft on Water Street.

10:16 p.m., Marek J. Widerynski, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Bridge Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 5:05 p.m., Stephen Joshua Anderson, 31, of Peaks Island, was arrested on a warrant, following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:55 p.m., Michael James Petitpas, 54, of Freeman, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:16 a.m., Adam Jewell, 22, of Stockwell, Indiana, was arrested on charges of violation of protective order and domestic violence assault.

5:29 p.m., Sabrina Christine Madore, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault on an officer, escape, theft by unauthorized use of property and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7:20 p.m., Scott Walters, 47, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with three priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:45 p.m., John J. Fournier Jr., 55, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with injury and with two priors, operating after habitual revocation with two priors and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving injury.

SUMMONSES

IN ALBION, Monday at 8:55 a.m., Justin K. Pomeroy, 26, of Albion, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on China Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 5:05 p.m., Daniel W. Burritt, 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 1:23 p.m., Eleanor Dorio, 73, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with an expired license for more than 90 days and possession of a suspended or fictitious license following a motor vehicle stop on the Gardiner Randolph Bridge.

10:20 p.m., Merrill David Maceda, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a domestic dispute on West Street.

