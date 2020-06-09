A Portland man said he believes that a series of critical tweets about the Portland police department — and policing in general — led two officers to his front door step on Tuesday morning where they tried to serve him with a summons for criminal mischief and threatened to take him away in handcuffs.

But the police department says the issue has nothing to do with the social media posts, and that he is suspected of writing graffiti on city property, responding directly to Christian MilNeil in a Twitter post of their own.

“(I don’t know) if this is related to my recent tweets but #portlandme police are at my home now and threatening my arrest, they won’t say why,” MilNeil tweeted.

IDK if this is related to my recent tweets but #portlandme police are at my home now and threatening arrest, they won’t say why pic.twitter.com/Me2YXm5ohh — Christian Neal MilNeil (@c_milneil) June 9, 2020

In a brief interview, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said the damage was in the form of graffiti written on the two Bayside community policing substations. One substation is located on Portland Street across from the Preble Street Resource Center. The other is housed in a Portland Housing Authority building on East Oxford Street.

The City of Portland and the Police Department, through their official twitter account, posted publicly about the attempt to serve MilNeil, and retweeted his original message.

“MilNeil refused service,” The city tweeted. “Case is being submitted to DA’s office, but @PolicePortland is hopeful he’ll contact them to accept service prior to DA review.”

Officers were there to serve him with a court summons for criminal mischief for damaged city property via graffiti. Milneil refused service. Case is being submitted to DA's office, but @PolicePortland is hopeful he'll contact them to accept service prior to DA review. #portlandme https://t.co/eLj5LXdfGr — City of Portland (@CityPortland) June 9, 2020

In one tweet posted as police were outside his home, MilNeil wrote: “They’re making it pretty clear they’re upset with my recent tweets.”

MilNeil is a data journalist who edits Streets Blog Mass, a transit-focused blog and news website based in Boston, and is a former data journalist at the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. He also serves as a commissioner on Portland Public Housing Authority board, and is a frequent advocate for public housing and public transit-focused planning initiatives.

In an interview Tuesday, MilNeil denied committing any illegal acts or writing graffiti.

“No,” he said, laughing at the suggestion. “I did not do that. The East Bayside police station is in the Bayside anchor, it’s a building I’m very proud of.”

The city and the police department have not responded to questions about what supporting evidence they have against MilNeil. They also have not indicated whether there is video of the alleged crime, and if there is video, whether they will release it.

MilNeil and his wife, Jessica, said they believe the department is trying to intimidate them, and said the experience was a terrifying reminder of police abuse of power. During the interaction at their home, Jessica spoke with police while Christian said he stayed inside upstairs with their children.

“The uniformed guy said, ‘I know for a fact you have your preconceived notions about police,'” Jessica MilNeil said. “And I was like, what do you mean? What do you know about me?”

When his wife told him about the exchange about preconceived notions about police, Christian MilNeil said things clicked: “Oh,” he recalled thinking. “That’s what this is about. Because I’ve been on Twitter and emailing neighbors and city councilors about defunding the police department. It’s really hard for me to see this as a coincidence. I tweet pretty mild criticism of the police department and then they show up at my door threatening to take away my freedom.”

Jessica MilNeil said one officer said that if MilNeil did not come talk to them, they would come back with a warrant for his arrest. They also threatened to search their home, Jessica MilNeil said.

Christian MilNeil said he attended two demonstrations last week, along with thousands of other people. One demonstration he attended alone, but was home in time for dinner. The other demonstration he attended with his wife and two small children, but the family could not stay long because their kids were uncomfortable in the heat.

The interaction at his door step began when Jessica MilNeil returned from a car service appointment and found two officers at their home. When his wife told him police were outside looking for him, MilNeil said he at first didn’t believe her.

“At first I didn’t believe her,” he said. “But she was visibly shaking and pretty upset about it. And I looked out the window and sure enough, there were two cops in our yard.”

MilNeil tweeted what he saw: A uniformed officer and a man in khakis and brown dress shoes, standing at his front stoop.

This story will be updated.

