Funded by the USDA and administered by the Regional School Unit 4 School Nutrition Program, RSU 4 serves the towns of Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, and will provide free meals to children during the summer as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, according to a news release from Michelle O’Connell, administrative assistant to the superintendent RSU 4.

There is no paperwork to fill out or residency restrictions. There is not an income requirement and this is for any child younger than the age of 20. All meals are prepared by the nutrition program staff and designed with children’s nutrition in mind.

Beginning Monday, June 22, through to Friday, Aug. 14, breakfast and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Hill Middle School, 40 Ball Park Road, Sabattus, and at the Carrie Ricker School at 573 Richmond Road, Litchfield. Meals also will be delivered to Martin’s Point, 72 Lake St., in Sabattus, at 11 a.m. This is a Monday through Friday Summer Food Program.

For more information, call Sue Wade, food service manager, at 207-375-4950.

