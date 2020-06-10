IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:28 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Gray Birch Drive.

9:39 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Pike Street.

10:14 a.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

11:13 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Memorial Circle.

11:44 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Edison Drive.

11:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Pike Street.

2:24 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Pike Street.

4:19 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Franklin Street.

5:39 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

6:48 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Sewall Street.

7:20 p.m., a simple assault was reported on East Chestnut Street.

8:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monroe Street.

1:41 a.m., a homeless check was made on Bridge Street.

1:47 a.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

Related Read more cop logs

IN AVON, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Avon Valley Road.

12:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Mile Square Road.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., fraud was reported on Castle Island Road.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., burglary was reported on Hallowell Road.

7:39 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Wellman Road.

8:53 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., identity theft was reported on Mutton Lane.

5:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darling Avenue.

Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 5:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Clark Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Broadway.

Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

1:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

12:49 p.m., fraud was reported on Chestnut Street.

5:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Costello Road.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:45 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Spring Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hawk Lane.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 10:59 a.m., theft was reported on Barker Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m. fraud was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 10:48 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Blah Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North School Street.

1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Land Street.

2:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

4:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 2:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Square Road.

2:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Square Road.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 3:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Temple Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:11 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Trisha Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

10:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Franklin Street.

10:52 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Street.

11:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.

2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:26 p.m., Lyle Edward Burnham Jr., 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a citizen assist call on East Chestnut Street.

6:13 p.m., Sean Pinkham, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, following an overdose rescue on Western Avenue.

7:41 p.m., Shawn R. Bailey, 56, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of criminal trespassing on Sewall Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of suspicious activity at Winthrop and Water streets.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., Frank K. Lever, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

3:07 p.m., Lisa Ellen Miniutti, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:54 a.m., Courtney Rose Cunningham, 29, of Springfield, Missouri, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, following a motor vehicle stop at Hichborn and State streets.

8:28 p.m., Kaitlyn E. Giampa, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal threatening, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Crossing Way.

8:34 p.m., Nathan R. Lovering, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of violation of privacy, following an investigation on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:12 p.m., Nathan W. Dayken, 45, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

2:47 p.m., Daron A. Shove, 28, of Chesterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days and operating with an expired license for more than 90 days, following a traffic stop at Brunswick Avenue and Plummer Street.

6:08 p.m., Steven H. Levesque, 64, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Main Avenue.

6:25 p.m., Jeffery S. Levesque, 54, of Greene, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

7:11 p.m., John E. Larouche, 73, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: