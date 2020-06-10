The latest on coronavirus from around the U.S. and the world.

As a newly reopened Arizona rapidly emerges as one of the country’s newest coronavirus hot spots, state officials and hospitals are scrambling to handle an influx of patients.

Like in several other states across the South and West, the number of new infections has been on the rise since Memorial Day weekend, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

While Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said that could be due to ramped-up testing, hospitalizations are on the rise, too. On Tuesday, Arizona reported 1,243 current hospitalizations, nearly a 50 percent increase since Memorial Day.

Over the weekend, state health director Cara Christ told medical facilities to “fully activate” their emergency plans, the Arizona Republic reported.

She had last sent that message on March 25, just as most of the country was bracing for the pandemic and a week before Arizonans were instructed to stay at home. Nearly two months later, on May 15, Arizona lifted that directive.

In the weeks since, a rolling seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled.

Banner Health, the state’s largest medical network, warned on Twitter on Monday that its intensive care units are nearing capacity. The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators has quadrupled over the past month, the system said Monday, and it has no space left for some types of cardiac and respiratory care.

Will Humble, the state’s former health chief, told Reuters that a “cavalier” exit from a largely successful stay-at-home directive pushed infections up suddenly.

If Arizona does not require residents to wear face masks in indoor public spaces, Humble said, it will have to impose another mandate or start building field hospitals.

Austria opens borders June 16 to most of Europe

VIENNA — Austria has announced it will open its borders to most European neighbors beginning June 16 with the exceptions of Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Britain.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also said Wednesday that the border with Italy to the south would be open without conditions, but that a travel warning for Austrian citizens is in place for Lombardy. The northern Italian region has been the epicenter of Italy’s epidemic, showing triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful or fewer.

While Italy opened its borders on June 3, Austria’s reluctance to open the shared border has been a sore spot between the neighbors, especially as the summer tourism season gets under way.

Austria’s opening means that visitors from 31 countries no longer are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

PARIS – The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century — and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday.

Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and the crisis is hitting the poor and young people the hardest, worsening inequalities, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest analysis of global economic data.

“It is probably the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD,” Secretary General Angel Gurria said. “We cannot make projections as as we normally do.”

In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecast a global drop in economic output of 6% this year, and a rise of 2.8% next year.

If the coronavirus re-emerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6%, the OECD said.

Moscow will lift restrictions over the next two months

MOSCOW — Moscow’s mayor says it will take the Russian capital about two months to lift all coronavirus restrictions.

Sergei Sobyanin the situation in Moscow is improving, but the outbreak hasn’t been completely eradicated. He said restrictions on mass gatherings remain, including theaters, cinemas, concert halls and sporting events. A decision whether to lift them will be made the beginning of July.

Starting Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to stay at home or obtain electronic passes to travel around the city. All restrictions on taking walks, using public transportation or driving have been lifted as well.

Beauty parlors can reopen while outdoor terraces of cafes and restaurants, as well as museums and dental clinics, are set to open on June 16. Kindergartens, gyms and indoor restaurants will be allowed to operate starting June 23.

On Wednesday, health officials in the city reported a record low number of 1,195 new infections after weeks of numbers ranging from over 6,000 a day to under 2,000. In total, Moscow has registered 199,785 confirmed coronavirus cases, 40% of Russia’s caseload of over 493,000.

Britain eases lockdown, primary schools unable to open

LONDON — Britain is planning to reopen zoos, safari parks and drive-in theaters as part of the easing of lockdown measures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism amid the failure to reopen schools for all primary school students before summer, as had been planned.

Although many English primary schools have been open for children of key workers, the Conservative government had wanted to give all pupils the chance to return following months of home learning. But schools didn’t have enough space to address social distancing requirements.

Johnson is expected to make the announcement later Wednesday.

His Downing Street Office says it hopes that reopening of safari parks and zoos will help families spend time outdoors, where the chance of catching the virus is much lower.

London Zoo and other attractions across the country had warned they faced permanent closure if something weren’t done soon.

Germany prolongs travel warning for most countries outside of EU



BERLIN — Germany is prolonging its travel warning for more than 160 countries outside Europe until the end of August.

The government agreed Wednesday to extend the guidance introduced on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic to almost all non-EU countries, with the exception of some that have successfully contained the outbreak.

Last week, Germany downgraded its travel warning for the rest of the 27-nation EU, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Britain.

Also Wednesday, the government announced the end of border controls for EU citizens coming to Germany. Almost all German states require travelers arriving from countries that have 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days to quarantine for two weeks. This is currently the case for fellow EU member state Sweden.

South African infections continue to climb

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 54-nation continent has 202,782 cases and 5,516 deaths.

While Africa still represents a tiny percentage of the world’s total COVID-19 cases, well under 5%, officials in South Africa and elsewhere have expressed concern because the number of infections continues to climb.

South Africa leads the continent with 52,991 cases, with almost two-thirds of them in the Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town.

Egypt has 36,829 cases and Nigeria has 13,464.

Virus cases in India surge as country reopens

NEW DELHI: India reported a new rise of nearly 10,000 coronavirus infections Wednesday, with a total caseload of 276,583, the fifth highest in the world.

The Health Ministry confirmed 9,985 new cases and 274 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total fatalities have reached 7,745. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states.

The spike comes as the government reopened restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in most of India after a more than 2-month-old lockdown. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.

India has so far tested more than 4.9 million people with a daily capacity crossing 140,000.

The number of new cases has soared since the government began relaxing restrictions. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.

South Korea requires certain venues to register customers with smartphone QR codes as virus resurges

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 as officials begin requiring nightclubs, karaoke rooms and gyms to register their customers with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.

The figures from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,902 cases and 276 deaths. At least 41 of the cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn’t afford to stay home.

Since late May, the country has been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases per day, a resurgence that has threatened to erase some of the hard-won gains against the virus as people begin to ease on distancing.

The nationwide requirement of QR codes at “high-risk” venues come after a trial run in the cities of Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon, where some 300 businesses used an app developed by internet company Naver to collect the information of some 6,000 customers. The government is also encouraging churches, libraries, hospitals and movie theaters to voluntarily adopt the technology.

South Korea has aggressively mobilized technological tools to trace contacts and enforce quarantines.

China reports three new cases

BEIJING — With much of the country reopened under safety measures, China has announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, all brought from outside the country.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday and just 55 people remain in treatment for COVID-19, while another 157 were being monitored in isolation for showing signs of having the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 83,046 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

