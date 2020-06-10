LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society Board of Directors has regretfully decided to cancel its entire 2020-21 season including John Corrie’s final concert, A Gala Farewell, that had been postponed to Sept. 27.

The directors made this decision after careful review of recent studies done regarding the virus and choral singing, and in response to recommendations by several national choral organizations. They were advised that it will not be safe to rehearse or perform until the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic can be controlled. The safety of their audience and chorale members must come first, according to a news release from the society.

The society will endeavor to find other ways to celebrate John Corrie’s 14 years of growth, fun and music with MMS. Meanwhile, friends and patrons are welcome to send a personal note of thanks and best wishes to Corrie’s via the MMS office to John Corrie, Maine Music Society, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

On a positive note, members of the MMS Chorale are sharing music that they love through the MMS Facebook page, accessible through the website, mainemusicsociety.org. The society recently launched this weekly series called Making Music Soar using recommendations from chorale and board members. The posts include information about the submitters and links to the performances.

The society also is planning its third annual Online Auction to be held in November just in time for holiday shopping. For updated information, check the website in September.

The Board of Directors and performing members of the Maine Music Society appreciate the patience and understanding of its sponsors and patrons during these difficult times and look forward to the day when we can all sing together again.

