IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Gardner Street.
10:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.
11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:23 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
9:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:32 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:57 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.
10:23 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Valley Street.
12:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at State and Winthrop streets.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.
1:30 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
1:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Ward Road.
1:48 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported at South Belfast and Mission avenues.
2:14 p.m., property was recovered on Quimby Street.
2:59 p.m., needles were recovered at Washington Street and Northern Avenue.
3:40 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Hope Way.
4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.
4:28 p.m., property was reported lost on Water Street.
4:32 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.
4:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Medical Center Parkway and Old Belgrade Road.
5:30 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Myrtle Street.
5:51 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.
7:01 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
7:52 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Middle Street.
9:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cross Street.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 1:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darin Drive.
1:58 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN AVON, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Avon Valley Road.
12:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Mile Square Road.
IN BELGRADE, 10:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Wings Mills Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 5:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birmingham Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Darling Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Wood Street.
2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Military Avenue.
6:23 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.
1:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Street.
3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront on Main Avenue.
10:44 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Streamside Lane.
7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront boat launch.
9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront on Main Avenue.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Chadbourne Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Jewell Street.
7:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Otis Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., a well-being check was made on Belgrade Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Barker Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.
1:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road.
11:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nash Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 1:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Kinderhook Street.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:35 p.m., theft was reported on Bald Mountain Road.
IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., burglary was reported on Clark Place.
IN SKOWHEGAN, harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
12:15 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bennett Avenue.
3:48 p.m., mischief was reported on East Maple Street.
3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heselton Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village Road.
IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 3:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Temple Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., fraud was reported on Armory Road.
10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.
1:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.
2:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.
4:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
7:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lake Road.
7 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
9:40 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., intoxication was reported on Main Street.
12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Street.
2:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Beaver Dam Road.
3:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Summer Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., Gregory C. Lundgren, 56, of Rangeley Plantation, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
4:44 p.m., Joseph Howard Mann, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., Cheyanne J. Tripp, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
3:32 p.m., Corey Eugene Swain, 43, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., Justin Eugene Meserve, 37, listed as transient, was arrested on three warrants and charges of theft, aggravated criminal mischief, attaching false plates, violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a criminal summons.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., James Noyes Clifford, 53, Joseph Henry Everett, 54, and Tina M. Hart, 50, all of Augusta, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass, following a report of criminal trespass on Western Avenue. Hart was additionally issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.
3:55 p.m., Lilli Theriault, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while licensed suspended, following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., Shawn Marie Kelly, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 201.
