IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Gardner Street.

10:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.

11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:23 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

9:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:32 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:57 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

10:23 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

12:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at State and Winthrop streets.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

1:30 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

1:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Ward Road.

1:48 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported at South Belfast and Mission avenues.

2:14 p.m., property was recovered on Quimby Street.

2:59 p.m., needles were recovered at Washington Street and Northern Avenue.

3:40 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Hope Way.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gedney Street.

4:28 p.m., property was reported lost on Water Street.

4:32 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

4:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at Medical Center Parkway and Old Belgrade Road.

5:30 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Myrtle Street.

5:51 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

7:01 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:52 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Middle Street.

9:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cross Street.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darin Drive.

1:58 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Avon Valley Road.

12:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Mile Square Road.

IN BELGRADE, 10:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Wings Mills Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 5:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birmingham Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Wood Street.

2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Military Avenue.

6:23 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

1:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Street.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront on Main Avenue.

10:44 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Streamside Lane.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront boat launch.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront on Main Avenue.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Chadbourne Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Jewell Street.

7:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Otis Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., a well-being check was made on Belgrade Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Barker Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lang Hill Road.

11:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nash Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 1:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Kinderhook Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:35 p.m., theft was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., burglary was reported on Clark Place.

IN SKOWHEGAN, harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bennett Avenue.

3:48 p.m., mischief was reported on East Maple Street.

3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heselton Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village Road.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 3:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., fraud was reported on Armory Road.

10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

1:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

2:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

4:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lake Road.

7 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:40 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., intoxication was reported on Main Street.

12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Street.

2:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Beaver Dam Road.

3:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Summer Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., Gregory C. Lundgren, 56, of Rangeley Plantation, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:44 p.m., Joseph Howard Mann, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., Cheyanne J. Tripp, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:32 p.m., Corey Eugene Swain, 43, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., Justin Eugene Meserve, 37, listed as transient, was arrested on three warrants and charges of theft, aggravated criminal mischief, attaching false plates, violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., James Noyes Clifford, 53, Joseph Henry Everett, 54, and Tina M. Hart, 50, all of Augusta, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass, following a report of criminal trespass on Western Avenue. Hart was additionally issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:55 p.m., Lilli Theriault, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while licensed suspended, following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., Shawn Marie Kelly, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 201.

