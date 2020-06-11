WATERVILLE — Waterville Senior High School’s graduation Thursday was like none other in the school’s 142 year history, as police and fire vehicles, sirens blaring and lights flashing, escorted 101 seniors in as many vehicles into the parking lot of a car dealership off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

It was an unusual, but colorful and emotional ceremony, with parents, family, friends and educators cheering seniors on by honking horns, clapping and shouting their congratulations from inside cars and trucks.

Everyone had to remain in their vehicles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students, wearing caps, gowns — and masks — were called to the stage in groups of 10 to receive their diplomas.

They had lined up earlier a few miles away in the high school parking lot off Brooklyn Avenue. They sat in vehicles flanked by signs, flowers and purple and white balloons, the school colors. About a half hour before the ceremony was to start, the parade of seniors’ vehicles flowed onto Brooklyn Avenue to Vose Street, turned right on Western Avenue, left on First Rangeway, right on Kennedy Memorial Drive and left onto Airport Road where they turned into the Central Maine Motors Auto Group lot.

All along the way, well-wishers who were not able to attend the graduation for lack of space cheered from porches, sidewalks and driveways as seniors passed by.

It was a well-orchestrated event, made possible by Chris and Linanne Gaunce, owners of Central Maine Motors, who were determined to ensure the seniors, including their son, Daniel, got to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas in front of a crowd.

“The Gaunces are pretty amazing people,” Waterville Board of Education member Pam Trinward said before the ceremony started. “They’ve always gone above and beyond for the community, but this is just over the top. It’s unbelievable.”

Trinward presented diplomas to seniors from a large stage under a huge white tent. High School Principal Brian Laramee welcomed the crowd on the windy, hazy evening. Many seniors and others, including children, stood up through car sun roofs, from open air Jeeps and pickup trucks, or stretched their bodies out of car windows. Chris Gaunce’s parents, Charlie and Nancy, watched the ceremony from inside a parked van.

Laramee recounted the events of the last three months, starting when the Class of 2020 was forced to adapt to a new and challenging reality when schools closed and students began to learn from home, separated physically from their teachers and classmates.

The challenges, difficulties, twists and turns led to valuable lessons, one of which is that rainy days will eventually turn into sunny ones, according to Laramee.

“Class of 2020, it’s been a pleasure to be your principal and I wish you the best always,” he said.

Class President Lauren Pinnette introduced retiring math teacher Scott Rivard, who was chosen by the senior class to speak Thursday.

Related More high schools in central Maine prepare for modified graduation ceremonies

Rivard gave a poignant and heartfelt speech about a young man who was in a serious car accident, woke up in the hospital afterward surrounded by his family, and was told his condition was serious but that he would pull through.

His mother told him he had a long road ahead of him, and he would have to learn to walk again. He spent 117 days in three hospitals, 109 of those in traction, and after he was released from the hospital, he was in a cast for six months and used crutches for another 18, Rivard said.

The young man majored in electronics in college but eventually found his real passion — teaching math and science. He worked as a teaching assistant in a high school and attended college at night, Rivard said, noting that like that young man, Waterville seniors also are resilient, though they may not realize it now.

The seniors, he said, have gone through a lot because of the pandemic, but that will not define them. “What you are made of defines you,” he said.

“Think about this,” he said. “It is the same boiling water that will harden an egg, and soften a potato.”

Rivard noted that his favorite flower is a sunflower because it is tenacious and grows big and tall, and is always turning to follow the sun across the sky. When there is no sun, “they turn toward each other and share their energy,” he said. He told the seniors that they already have, and will continue to, make the world a better place.

“That young man in the story,” Rivard said, his voice breaking with emotion, “did not let that car accident define him. Now, 40 years later, he’s standing before you, retiring with you as you graduate. He is optimistic about our future because he knows it is in great hands. Yours. Thank you.”

His speech drew loud applause and cheers, and prompted the honking of horns.

Pinnette thanked Rivard for doing so much for the senior class, the school and the community.

“We will never forget the positive impact you have made in so many of our lives,” she said.

Before leaving the high school parking lot prior to graduation, seniors sat in vehicles with their families, lining up for the parade of cars.

Senior Amaryllis Charles, 18, drove a van whose hood sported a large, hand-crafted graduation cap with flowers made by her mother, Katie Tredeau. Charles said she may take a year off after graduating to get a job and an apartment before applying to colleges to study political science or art.

“I’m anxious, but I’m just glad high school is over and so grateful we get to have a ceremony and everything gets wrapped up,” she said.

Tredeau said she is proud of her daughter.

“She’s an activist and artist and she really participated in so much — soccer and track and the Latin Club, and drama, and she was in ‘Grease,'” Tredeau said. “I’m just so proud of her and I know she’ll do amazing things in the future. She’s a strong advocate for others and has an amazing heart.”

Related Waterville Senior High School graduation to include parade of vehicles

Madaya Kavis, 18, was with her parents and family in another vehicle, whose back window bore the words, “Congrats, Madaya, you did it!”

“I’m so excited,” Kavis said. “I’m going to nursing school — University of Maine, Augusta — I want to be a trauma nurse.”

She said she felt that the graduating class, school and educators had made the most of a difficult situation by planning the parade of vehicles and the graduation ceremony at Central Maine Motors Auto Group.

“I think that they tried their hardest and were able to pull this off for us, which is really nice,” she said.

Kavis and her parents, Amanda and Daniel Evans, said Kavis had had a rough time with medical issues during high school, had overcome a lot, and was resilient. Kavis, a softball player since fourth grade, was the only freshman, in that year, to play varsity, they said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: