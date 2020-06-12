IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:07 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Gage Street.

6:27 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:27 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Clark Street.

7:30 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:23 a.m., a homeless check was made on Hospital Street.

9:31 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Middle Street.

9:39 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:55 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Pike Street.

10:31 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Pierce Drive.

12:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

12:44 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:44 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:04 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.

1:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

2:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Albee Road.

3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:22 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:36 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.

6:33 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

7:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

7:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.

7:42 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.

8:17 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water Street and Calumet Bridge.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:29 p.m., a simple assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:34 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

9:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on York Street.

11:53 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Bridge and State streets.

Friday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sadies Way.

2:58 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:16 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Benton Avenue.

IN BURNHAM, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Troy Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 5:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

Friday at 12:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Whittier Drive.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:51 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Ingraham Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:13 a.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.

9:47 a.m., a scam was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:02 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.

6:47 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Poverty Lane.

6:40 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Central Street.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.

Friday at 1:01 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.

1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 4:24 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Naomi Avenue.

1:05 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on White School House Road.

Friday at 1:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:28 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.

5:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Webb and Middle roads.

12:32 p.m., trees were reported down on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledge Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

6:46 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

Friday at 3:36 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., fireworks were reported on North Shore Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pillsbury Road.

Friday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

10:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Cool Street.

1:22 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:49 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hillside Avenue.

2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

3:38 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Silver Street.

4:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.

9:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

Friday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossway Street.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., wires were reported down on Route 135.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., a caller from Cushman Road reported a person was missing.

3:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Pisgah Road.

Thursday at 11:27 a.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.

12:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bowdoin Street.

2:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Town Hall Lane.

2:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

3:27 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:31 p.m., Cameron L. Blake, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, following a report of a domestic disturbance on New England Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:37 p.m., Eileen J. Werner, 72, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:31 p.m., Julie M. Martin, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:01 a.m., Nicole Marie Winter, 34, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of criminal mischief on Wolf Road.

