IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:07 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Gage Street.
6:27 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
7:27 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Clark Street.
7:30 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.
8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:23 a.m., a homeless check was made on Hospital Street.
9:31 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Middle Street.
9:39 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:55 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Pike Street.
10:31 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Pierce Drive.
12:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.
12:44 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:44 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:04 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.
1:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.
2:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Albee Road.
3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:22 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:36 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.
6:33 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.
7:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
7:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.
7:42 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.
8:17 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Water Street and Calumet Bridge.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:29 p.m., a simple assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:34 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.
9:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on York Street.
11:53 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Bridge and State streets.
Friday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sadies Way.
2:58 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.
10:16 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Benton Avenue.
IN BURNHAM, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Troy Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 5:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
Friday at 12:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Whittier Drive.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:51 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Ingraham Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:13 a.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.
9:47 a.m., a scam was reported on Norridgewock Road.
10:02 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.
6:47 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Poverty Lane.
6:40 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.
Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Central Street.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.
Friday at 1:01 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.
1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 4:24 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Naomi Avenue.
1:05 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on White School House Road.
Friday at 1:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:28 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Maple Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.
5:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Hill Drive.
10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Webb and Middle roads.
12:32 p.m., trees were reported down on Hussey Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledge Hill Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Mountain View Terrace.
11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
6:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Malbons Mills Road.
6:46 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.
Friday at 3:36 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., fireworks were reported on North Shore Road.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pillsbury Road.
Friday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on South Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
10:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Cool Street.
1:22 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:49 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hillside Avenue.
2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.
3:38 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Silver Street.
4:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.
9:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
Friday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossway Street.
IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., wires were reported down on Route 135.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., a caller from Cushman Road reported a person was missing.
3:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Pisgah Road.
Thursday at 11:27 a.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.
12:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bowdoin Street.
2:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Town Hall Lane.
2:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.
3:27 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Route 41.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:31 p.m., Cameron L. Blake, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, following a report of a domestic disturbance on New England Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:37 p.m., Eileen J. Werner, 72, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:31 p.m., Julie M. Martin, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:01 a.m., Nicole Marie Winter, 34, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of criminal mischief on Wolf Road.
