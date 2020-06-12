Portland police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in North Deering on Friday afternoon that left a 22-year-old man injured.

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of Huntington North Apartments on Auburn Street around 12:17 p.m. by people in the area who heard a gunshot, according to a news release from Portland police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin.

Martin said witnesses described seeing a group of young men in the parking lot arguing prior to hearing the gunshot and seeing one man fall to the ground.

People from the group, including the victim, left on foot and in vehicles before police arrived. Martin said the suspect in the shooting was described as a teenage male wearing a white T-shirt.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Portland, was located at Maine Medical Center, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident does not appear to be random and police do not believe the public is at risk, Martin said. Police are also trying to determine if there is any connection between Fricay’s incident and a shooting Tuesday that injured a 20-year-old man near Fort Sumner Park on Munjoy Hill.

As of Friday there was also no arrest in the Tuesday shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (207-) 874-8575.

