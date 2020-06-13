IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Senator Way.

9:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Community Drive.

10:03 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Townsend Street.

11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

6:45 p.m., a motor vehicle accident, with injuries, was reported at the intersection of Western Avenue and Cushman Street.

7:01 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.

8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9:34 p.m., criminal trespass was reported at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.

Saturday at 1:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:19 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

Saturday, 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:51 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Winter Street.

Saturday, 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

1:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

10:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 7:01 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Town Farm Road.

8:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:45 p.m., mischief was reported on Spruce Terrace.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:58 a.m., a missing person was reported on Town Farm Road.

Saturday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

3:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Estes Avenue.

Saturday at 2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wesley Way.

2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.

2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

7 p.m., threatening was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

7:25 p.m., auto theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

10:03 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

12:18 p.m., assault was reported on Poolers Park Way.

12:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

4:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Punky Lane.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

6:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Preston Street.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

Saturday at 12:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 6:27 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Frawley Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:05 a.m., Shain Andrews Cloutier, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on Mount Vernon Avenue and charged with operating under the influence.

4:06 p.m., Jonathan Hummel, 29, of Topsham, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.

5:43 p.m., Sean Fusco, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with violating a condition of release, use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:01 a.m., John Edgar Jolly, 54, of Milo, was arrested on a probation violation.

1:21 p.m., Michael Robert Tarr, 34, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating without a license.

Saturday at 2:15 a.m., Christy L. Torres, 38, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:30 p.m., Mark Harris, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of tampering with a witness.

SUMMONSES

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:46 p.m., a 22-year-old Manchester man was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:09 p.m., April Marie Burgess, 50, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception.

