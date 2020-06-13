IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Senator Way.
9:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
9:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Community Drive.
10:03 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Townsend Street.
11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.
6:45 p.m., a motor vehicle accident, with injuries, was reported at the intersection of Western Avenue and Cushman Street.
7:01 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.
8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.
9:34 p.m., criminal trespass was reported at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.
Saturday at 1:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
2:19 a.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
Saturday, 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.
9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:51 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Winter Street.
Saturday, 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
1:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.
10:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 7:01 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Town Farm Road.
8:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:45 p.m., mischief was reported on Spruce Terrace.
1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:58 a.m., a missing person was reported on Town Farm Road.
Saturday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
3:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Estes Avenue.
Saturday at 2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wesley Way.
2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.
2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
7 p.m., threatening was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
7:25 p.m., auto theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.
10:03 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
12:18 p.m., assault was reported on Poolers Park Way.
12:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
4:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
4:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Punky Lane.
5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.
6:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Preston Street.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.
Saturday at 12:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WILTON, Friday at 6:27 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Frawley Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:05 a.m., Shain Andrews Cloutier, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on Mount Vernon Avenue and charged with operating under the influence.
4:06 p.m., Jonathan Hummel, 29, of Topsham, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.
5:43 p.m., Sean Fusco, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with violating a condition of release, use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of probation.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:01 a.m., John Edgar Jolly, 54, of Milo, was arrested on a probation violation.
1:21 p.m., Michael Robert Tarr, 34, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating without a license.
Saturday at 2:15 a.m., Christy L. Torres, 38, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:30 p.m., Mark Harris, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of tampering with a witness.
SUMMONSES
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:46 p.m., a 22-year-old Manchester man was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:09 p.m., April Marie Burgess, 50, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception.
