IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:16 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Eight Rod Road.

10:30 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Fuller Road.

11:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:47 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Community Drive.

11:56 a.m. an executive order violation was reported on First Avenue.

3:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.

6:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hardwood Drive.

9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

Sunday at 1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sheridan Drive.

1:37 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Green Road.

1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Police Plaza.

4:16 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Green Road.

5:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Newhall Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Sunday, 6:27 a.m., vandalism was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 4:30 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 2:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brickett Point Estates.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holmes Farm Road.

Sunday, 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

5:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lancey Street.

9:03 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

7:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:24 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:40 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

10:10 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Horizon Drive.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Mayflower Hill Road.

12:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Place.

1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

2:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

4:01 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Village Green Road.

4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.

4:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

5:13 p.m., a fight call was reported on Western Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Court.

11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

Sunday, 2:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., burglary was reported on Lake Road.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stinchcomb Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:21 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., Nina Elliott, 41, of Lewiston, was arrested on Western Avenue and charged with domestic violence assault. She was also later, at 1:22 p.m., arrested on Crosby Street and charged with violation a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:31 a.m., Frank Mastera, 54, who is listed as transient, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, criminal mischief and violating a protection order.

10:54 p.m., Tony Glidden, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after revocation.

Sunday, 12:06 a.m., Joshua J. Lamontagne, 23, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

12:42 a.m., Amanda Nightingale, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:27 p.m., a 44-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor and five teenagers were summoned on one charge each of minor possessing liquor, on Bangor Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:21 a.m., Vernal A. James, 36, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

