IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

8:34 a.m., a well-being check was made on Bridge Street.

9:32 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

12:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:50 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

4:03 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Crossing Way.

4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

5:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.

5:58 p.m., property was recovered on North Belfast Avenue.

6:11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:25 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

1:05 a.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

1:23 a.m., a burglary was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

2:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:27 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Minot Hill Road.

Sunday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Minot Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.

11:50 p.m., a noise complaint was made on River Road.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 1:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ferry Road.

4:03 p.m., theft was reported on Collins Road.

Saturday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was made on Windsor Road.

Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eagle Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:36 p.m., theft was reported on River Road and Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Serenity Circle.

7:41 p.m, theft was reported on Main Street.

10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

Monday, 5:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

10:19 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Court.

Monday, 10:13 a.m., threatening or stalking was reported on Wilton Road.

11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reporter at Washington and Brunswick avenues.

9:07 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.

11:10 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.

12:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Highland Avenue.

1:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Winter Street.

7:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dresden Avenue.

11:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 6:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reporter at Water and Winter streets.

8:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

12:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.

4:53 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

10:40 p.m., an animal complaint was made on River Avenue.

11:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Street.

Sunday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Costello and Marston roads.

Monday at 12:43 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Oak Street.

2:58 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Oak Street.

4:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:06 a.m., mischief was reported on Carson Hill Road.

Monday, 7:50 a.m., mischief was reported on Hubbard Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 11:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Neck Road.

9:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Whippoorwill Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.

Saturday at 1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Moosehead Trail.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:30 a.m., a missing person was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.

Saturday 12:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Kinderhook Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday June 9 at 12:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:33 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Purbeck Lane.

3:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Hinkley Street.

4:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Langdon Road.

7:28 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Ridge Road.

10:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on River Road.

Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

3:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Baseball Lane.

7:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

9:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 6:09 p.m., assault was reported on Brunswick Road

7:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

Saturday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Bartlett Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:02 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Mary Street.

Monday, 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:13 a.m., auto theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.

8:26 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Elm Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Carll Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

1:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:54 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crestwood Drive.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairmont Street.

10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

11:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Monday, 1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 12:56 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Melissa Lane.

3:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Ashley Lane.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Melissa Lane.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 4:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:47 p.m., a family fight was reported on Turkey Lane.

9:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Charles Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:43 a.m., Treigh Lee Wells, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a report of a general disturbance on Patterson Street.

12:23 p.m., Benjamin T. Young, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a general disturbance on Western Avenue.

7:24 p.m., Kenny Lewis White, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise, following a report of a general disturbance on Cedar Court.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 4:07 p.m., Audria Shannon Nickerson, 30, of Strong, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and fugitive from justice.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Eileen J. Werner, 72, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:37 p.m., Patrick E. Catherwood, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:50 p.m., Gavin G. Chasse, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, following a motor vehicle accident on Water Street.

Saturday at 1:10 p.m., Andrew Trueman, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise), following a report of suspicious activity on Spring Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:57 a.m., Taylor Hartsock, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:45 p.m., Edward Archer, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., Nicholas Vermilyea, 30, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal threatening, following a report of criminal threatening on Elm Street.

1:50 p.m., John P. Hayes, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release, following a report of criminal threatening on Medical Center Parkway.

6:12 p.m., Jaden Ambers, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, following a medical rescue on Congress Street.

10:31 p.m., Lauren E. Messer, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:56 p.m., Colby Wayne Greeley, 21, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 7:55 p.m., Eben Harrington, 34, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Hill Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12 p.m., Timothy Lewis Cookson, 32, of Bradford, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Sunday at 4:04 p.m., William T. Lyman, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop at Brunswick Avenue and Marston Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 8:54 a.m., Katherine E. McGibney, 36, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27.

12:21 p.m., Annmarie J. Stewart, 45, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27.

4:52 p.m., Marc J. Tabor, 44, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, following a motor vehicle stop on Palmer Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 12:48 a.m., John A. Tompkins, 46, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on charges of unauthorized dissemination of private images and violating conditions of release, following a report of harassment on Brad Street Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., Colby Troy Patterson, 27, of Pittsfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., Kimball Allen Walker, 53, of Windsor, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.

