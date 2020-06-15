IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
8:34 a.m., a well-being check was made on Bridge Street.
9:32 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
12:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.
1:50 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.
4:03 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Crossing Way.
4:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
5:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.
5:58 p.m., property was recovered on North Belfast Avenue.
6:11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.
11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:25 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
Monday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.
1:05 a.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
1:23 a.m., a burglary was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
2:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:27 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Minot Hill Road.
Sunday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Minot Hill Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.
11:50 p.m., a noise complaint was made on River Road.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 1:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ferry Road.
4:03 p.m., theft was reported on Collins Road.
Saturday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was made on Windsor Road.
Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eagle Drive.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:36 p.m., theft was reported on River Road and Canaan Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Serenity Circle.
7:41 p.m, theft was reported on Main Street.
10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.
Monday, 5:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
10:19 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Court.
Monday, 10:13 a.m., threatening or stalking was reported on Wilton Road.
11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reporter at Washington and Brunswick avenues.
9:07 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.
11:10 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.
12:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Highland Avenue.
1:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Winter Street.
7:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dresden Avenue.
11:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
Saturday at 6:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
8:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reporter at Water and Winter streets.
8:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
12:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.
4:53 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
10:40 p.m., an animal complaint was made on River Avenue.
11:58 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Street.
Sunday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Costello and Marston roads.
Monday at 12:43 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Oak Street.
2:58 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Oak Street.
4:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:06 a.m., mischief was reported on Carson Hill Road.
Monday, 7:50 a.m., mischief was reported on Hubbard Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 11:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Neck Road.
9:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Whippoorwill Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.
Saturday at 1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Moosehead Trail.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:30 a.m., a missing person was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.
Saturday 12:16 p.m., a missing person was reported on Blodgett Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Kinderhook Street.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday June 9 at 12:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:33 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Purbeck Lane.
3:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Hinkley Street.
4:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Langdon Road.
7:28 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Ridge Road.
10:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on River Road.
Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
3:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Baseball Lane.
7:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
9:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 6:09 p.m., assault was reported on Brunswick Road
7:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
Saturday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Bartlett Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
12:02 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
5:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Mary Street.
Monday, 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:13 a.m., auto theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.
8:26 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Elm Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Papoose Lane.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Carll Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
1:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:54 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.
6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crestwood Drive.
7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
9:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairmont Street.
10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
11:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
Monday, 1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 12:56 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Melissa Lane.
3:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Ashley Lane.
4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Melissa Lane.
IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 4:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:47 p.m., a family fight was reported on Turkey Lane.
9:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Charles Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:43 a.m., Treigh Lee Wells, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, following a report of a general disturbance on Patterson Street.
12:23 p.m., Benjamin T. Young, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a general disturbance on Western Avenue.
7:24 p.m., Kenny Lewis White, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise, following a report of a general disturbance on Cedar Court.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 4:07 p.m., Audria Shannon Nickerson, 30, of Strong, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and fugitive from justice.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Eileen J. Werner, 72, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
10:37 p.m., Patrick E. Catherwood, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:50 p.m., Gavin G. Chasse, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, following a motor vehicle accident on Water Street.
Saturday at 1:10 p.m., Andrew Trueman, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise), following a report of suspicious activity on Spring Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:57 a.m., Taylor Hartsock, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:45 p.m., Edward Archer, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., Nicholas Vermilyea, 30, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal threatening, following a report of criminal threatening on Elm Street.
1:50 p.m., John P. Hayes, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release, following a report of criminal threatening on Medical Center Parkway.
6:12 p.m., Jaden Ambers, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, following a medical rescue on Congress Street.
10:31 p.m., Lauren E. Messer, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street.
IN CHINA, Friday at 3:56 p.m., Colby Wayne Greeley, 21, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.
IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 7:55 p.m., Eben Harrington, 34, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a motor vehicle stop on Hill Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12 p.m., Timothy Lewis Cookson, 32, of Bradford, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Water Street.
Sunday at 4:04 p.m., William T. Lyman, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop at Brunswick Avenue and Marston Road.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 8:54 a.m., Katherine E. McGibney, 36, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour more than the limit, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27.
12:21 p.m., Annmarie J. Stewart, 45, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27.
4:52 p.m., Marc J. Tabor, 44, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, following a motor vehicle stop on Palmer Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 12:48 a.m., John A. Tompkins, 46, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on charges of unauthorized dissemination of private images and violating conditions of release, following a report of harassment on Brad Street Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., Colby Troy Patterson, 27, of Pittsfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., Kimball Allen Walker, 53, of Windsor, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.
