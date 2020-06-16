IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:40 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:19 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

8:51 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

9:02 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:15 a.m., indecency was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:19 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on New England Road.

11:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:34 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Cross Street.

12:05 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Whitten Road.

1:49 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Boothby Street.

1:51 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:18 p.m., an armed robbery was reported on Water Street.

3:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

4:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Community Drive.

5:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

6:10 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

6:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.

6:42 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Glenridge Drive.

8:04 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

9:49 p.m., property was recovered on Higgins Street.

10:42 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on Club House Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 4:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Babcock Road.

5:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Babcock Road.

6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Babcock Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Gibson Court.

10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

12:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Newhall Street.

12:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.

3:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Serenity Circle.

5:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 7:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 4:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Hemlock Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.

11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:23 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Main Street.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

7:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Welch Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:17 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.

3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

11:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

Tuesday at 5:51 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 6:27 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:01 p.m., a stray cat was reported at Winthrop and Pleasant streets.

Related Read more cop logs

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

3:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Ferry Road.

8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Road.

Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Keep Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:24 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 9:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Tanning Brook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.

3:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Zachary Drive.

1:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

3:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Evergreen Drive.

4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Road.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Street.

11:13 a.m., mischief was reported on Chamberlain Street.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday at 1 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Court Street.

7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 9:19 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.

10:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Park Street.

1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

4:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Cherry Hill Drive.

6:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

IN WELD, Monday at 1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Tumbledown Brook Trail.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bassett Road.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Knickerbocker Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:51 p.m., Frank Leland Tripp, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, following a report of a simple assault on Water Street.

9:11 p.m., Roger Booker, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating a vehicle, following the report of a property damage motor vehicle accident at Western Avenue and Airport Road.

1:36 a.m., Timothy Norman Jennings, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of a burglary in progress on Chapel Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:36 a.m., Codi James Reynolds, 22, of Charleston, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and a probation hold and warrants for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

10:26 p.m., Alexis-Kailie Brie Casey-Haislip, 19, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:14 p.m., Justin Eugene Meserve, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.

6:18 p.m., Wayne Dubay, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for violating a protection from abuse order.

Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and two probation holds.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:02 a.m., Kevin Clifford Pooler, 57, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.

2:34 p.m., Allen D. Porter, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and being a habitual offender.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:46 p.m., Stanley J. Fox, 24, of Turkey Lane, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a family fight on Turkey Lane.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:39 a.m., Dalene Louise Black, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Water and Bridge streets.

6:47 p.m., Jordan Roes, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at State and Bridge streets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: