IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:40 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:19 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.
8:51 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.
9:02 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:15 a.m., indecency was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:19 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on New England Road.
11:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.
11:34 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Cross Street.
12:05 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Whitten Road.
1:49 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Boothby Street.
1:51 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:18 p.m., an armed robbery was reported on Water Street.
3:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
4:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Community Drive.
5:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on South Belfast Avenue.
6:10 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
6:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.
6:42 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Glenridge Drive.
8:04 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.
9:49 p.m., property was recovered on Higgins Street.
10:42 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Manchester Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on Club House Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 4:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Babcock Road.
5:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Babcock Road.
6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Babcock Road.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Gibson Court.
10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.
12:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Newhall Street.
12:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.
3:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Serenity Circle.
5:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 7:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 4:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Hemlock Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.
11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:23 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Main Street.
3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
7:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Welch Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:17 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.
3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
11:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
Tuesday at 5:51 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 6:27 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
6:01 p.m., a stray cat was reported at Winthrop and Pleasant streets.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
3:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Ferry Road.
8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 9:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Road.
Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Keep Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:24 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 9:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Tanning Brook Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.
3:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Zachary Drive.
1:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
3:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Evergreen Drive.
4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Street.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Road.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Street.
11:13 a.m., mischief was reported on Chamberlain Street.
11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Tuesday at 1 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Court Street.
7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 9:19 a.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.
10:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Park Street.
1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
4:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Cherry Hill Drive.
6:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.
IN WELD, Monday at 1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Tumbledown Brook Trail.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bassett Road.
5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Lane.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Knickerbocker Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:51 p.m., Frank Leland Tripp, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, following a report of a simple assault on Water Street.
9:11 p.m., Roger Booker, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating a vehicle, following the report of a property damage motor vehicle accident at Western Avenue and Airport Road.
1:36 a.m., Timothy Norman Jennings, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of a burglary in progress on Chapel Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:36 a.m., Codi James Reynolds, 22, of Charleston, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and a probation hold and warrants for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
10:26 p.m., Alexis-Kailie Brie Casey-Haislip, 19, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:14 p.m., Justin Eugene Meserve, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.
6:18 p.m., Wayne Dubay, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for violating a protection from abuse order.
Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and two probation holds.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:02 a.m., Kevin Clifford Pooler, 57, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.
2:34 p.m., Allen D. Porter, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and being a habitual offender.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:46 p.m., Stanley J. Fox, 24, of Turkey Lane, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a family fight on Turkey Lane.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:39 a.m., Dalene Louise Black, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Water and Bridge streets.
6:47 p.m., Jordan Roes, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at State and Bridge streets.
