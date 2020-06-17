IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., theft was reported on Embden Pond Road.
9:06 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
9:11 p.m., theft was reported on Horseback Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.
8:28 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Green Street.
9:10 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
9:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Chandler Street.
9:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on State Street.
9:42 a.m., a well-being check was made on Orchard Street.
10:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crossing Way.
11:10 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.
11:12 a.m., missing persons were reported on Winthrop Street.
11:25 a.m., indecency was reported at Stone and East Chestnut streets.
11:25 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Monarch Drive.
11:38 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Cushnoc Crossing.
11:42 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
11:52 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crossing Way.
12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:15 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Claire Street.
12:52 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Hope Way.
12:57 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
1:42 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Avenue.
2:16 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Columbia Street.
3:12 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.
5:32 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made at South Belfast and Mission avenues.
5:40 p.m., a well-being check was made at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.
5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6:19 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
7:38 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
8:19 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Summer Street.
8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.
9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
10:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Claire Street.
11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Page Street.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whitney Street.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pease Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaine Road.
9:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Meadowhill Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street and Narrow Gauge Square.
Wednesday, 1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., a well-being check was made on Heselton Street.
11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:23 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
Wednesday at 12:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.
2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Crosby Street.
9:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 8:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Towne Road.
IN MERCER, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Rome Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., theft was reported on Colegrove Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
6:16 p.m., assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hubbard Street.
4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Drive.
6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wyman Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Madawaska Avenue.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 11:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Troop Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Gardiner Randolph Bridge.
11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.
6:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.
11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN VIENNA, Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mineral Springs Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
9:33 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:03 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Industrial Road.
12:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.
1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.
1:05 p.m., identity theft was reported on Colonial Street.
1:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
2:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
3:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
4:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanger Avenue.
10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
11:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Garland Road.
1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.
8:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pickerel Point Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Narrows Pond Road.
2:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.
Wednesday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.
9:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., Malcolm H. Emery, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of liquor law violations on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:16 a.m., Michael Francis Finelli, 23, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
1:05 p.m., Jacob K. Mason, 20, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release.
7:18 p.m., Jacob Paul Guzzy, 25, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and two probation holds.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., Nicholas Manoccia, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of theft, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.
7:13 p.m., Kyle Grimes, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit and refusing to stop.
9:15 p.m., Timothy Guadette, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., Anne Laurin, 45, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:19 a.m., Brittany Leigh Small, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.
