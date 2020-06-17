IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., theft was reported on Embden Pond Road.

9:06 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

9:11 p.m., theft was reported on Horseback Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Lilac Lane.

8:28 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Green Street.

9:10 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

9:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Chandler Street.

9:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on State Street.

9:42 a.m., a well-being check was made on Orchard Street.

10:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crossing Way.

11:10 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

11:12 a.m., missing persons were reported on Winthrop Street.

11:25 a.m., indecency was reported at Stone and East Chestnut streets.

11:25 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Monarch Drive.

11:38 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Cushnoc Crossing.

11:42 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

11:52 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crossing Way.

12:14 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:15 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Claire Street.

12:52 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Hope Way.

12:57 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

1:42 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Avenue.

2:16 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Columbia Street.

3:12 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.

5:32 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made at South Belfast and Mission avenues.

5:40 p.m., a well-being check was made at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.

5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:19 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

7:38 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

8:19 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Summer Street.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

10:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Claire Street.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Page Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whitney Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pease Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaine Road.

9:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Meadowhill Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street and Narrow Gauge Square.

Wednesday, 1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., a well-being check was made on Heselton Street.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:23 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 12:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.

2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Crosby Street.

9:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 8:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Towne Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Rome Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., theft was reported on Colegrove Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

6:16 p.m., assault was reported on Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hubbard Street.

4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wyman Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 11:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Troop Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Gardiner Randolph Bridge.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.

6:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VIENNA, Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mineral Springs Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

9:33 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:03 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Industrial Road.

12:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.

1:05 p.m., identity theft was reported on Colonial Street.

1:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

2:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

4:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanger Avenue.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

11:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Garland Road.

1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

8:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pickerel Point Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

2:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.

Wednesday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.

9:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., Malcolm H. Emery, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following the report of liquor law violations on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:16 a.m., Michael Francis Finelli, 23, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1:05 p.m., Jacob K. Mason, 20, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release.

7:18 p.m., Jacob Paul Guzzy, 25, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and two probation holds.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., Nicholas Manoccia, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of theft, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

7:13 p.m., Kyle Grimes, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit and refusing to stop.

9:15 p.m., Timothy Guadette, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., Anne Laurin, 45, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:19 a.m., Brittany Leigh Small, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

