IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:58 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

8 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Chapel Street.

11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

11:13 a.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Mayflower Road.

11:36 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:44 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.

12:49 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on First Avenue.

1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

1:30 p.m., property was recovered on Capitol Street.

1:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Bridge Street.

1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:21 p.m., theft was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

3:24 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

6:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

10:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

10:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Belfast Avenue.

11:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Davis Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Avenue.

Thursday, 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Middle Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Huntington Hill Road.

3:39 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ford Lane.

10:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

9:02 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on White School House Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:14 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pine Cove Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Monmouth Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadie Dunn Road.

5:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Currier Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on South Greenridge Heights.

1:25 p.m., identity theft was reported on Church Street.

8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., threatening was reported on C Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

7:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Joyce Street.

8:26 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Thursday, 1:04 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

4:04 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:06 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Magoon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.

10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Road.

11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Webb Road.

12:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:51 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.

6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

9:02 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday, 2:08 a.m., a drug offense was reported on High Street.

2:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Ashley Lane.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

1:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Winthrop Beach Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., James Wilson Eastman, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release, following a traffic complaint on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 10:28 a.m., Kegan Barrett, 32, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant on Taylor Woods Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., Marjia M. Moore, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:13 p.m., Jesiah Scott Pomeroy, 19, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., Daniel Nevins, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:06 p.m., Walter Hawkins, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence and a probation hold.

Thursday at 5:19 a.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., Laurie Peaslee, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following an investigation on Littlefield Street.

