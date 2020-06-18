IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
7:58 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
8 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Chapel Street.
11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
11:13 a.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Mayflower Road.
11:36 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:44 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.
12:49 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on First Avenue.
1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
1:30 p.m., property was recovered on Capitol Street.
1:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Bridge Street.
1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:21 p.m., theft was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
3:24 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
6:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
10:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
10:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Belfast Avenue.
11:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Sidney Street.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Davis Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Avenue.
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:01 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Middle Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Huntington Hill Road.
3:39 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ford Lane.
10:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Lane.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.
9:02 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on White School House Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:14 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pine Cove Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Monmouth Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadie Dunn Road.
5:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Currier Hill Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on South Greenridge Heights.
1:25 p.m., identity theft was reported on Church Street.
8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., threatening was reported on C Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
7:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Joyce Street.
8:26 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.
Thursday, 1:04 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Mountain View Terrace.
4:04 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:06 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Magoon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.
10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Road.
11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Webb Road.
12:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
4:51 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.
6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.
8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.
9:02 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Thursday, 2:08 a.m., a drug offense was reported on High Street.
2:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Ashley Lane.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
1:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.
9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Winthrop Beach Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., James Wilson Eastman, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release, following a traffic complaint on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 10:28 a.m., Kegan Barrett, 32, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant on Taylor Woods Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., Marjia M. Moore, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
6:13 p.m., Jesiah Scott Pomeroy, 19, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of burglary.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., Daniel Nevins, 26, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
9:06 p.m., Walter Hawkins, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence and a probation hold.
Thursday at 5:19 a.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., Laurie Peaslee, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following an investigation on Littlefield Street.
