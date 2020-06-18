Tremont Waters, the two-way player splitting time between the Maine Red Claws and Boston Celtics, was named the G League Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” said Danny Ainge, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

In 36 games with the Red Claws, Waters averaged 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, leading Maine to a 28-14 record and Atlantic Division title. Waters was also named G League Player of the Month for November and the Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 24.

Waters, a 5-10 point guard, was also named to the Midseason All-NBA G League team, the league’s equivalent of an all-star team.

The 51st overall selection by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA draft, Waters played in 10 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.

Waters is the fourth Red Claws player to earn NBA G League Rookie of the Year honors, joining Abdel Nader (2016-17), Tim Frazier (2014-15) and DeShawn Sims (2010-11).

Related Headlines Expanded NBA rosters could make room for Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous