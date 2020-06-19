IN ANSON, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

8:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

8:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

9:13 a.m., fraud was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

9:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

10:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

11:12 a.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

12:23 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:44 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:55 p.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.

1:03 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

1:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Trueworthy Avenue.

1:23 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.

1:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Ridge Road.

1:59 p.m., lost property was reported on Bangor Street.

3:06 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Cony Street.

4:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:49 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:56 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

8:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchinson Drive.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

9:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:11 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

9:35 p.m., general disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

10 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.

10:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

1:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 2:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:26 p.m., fireworks were reported on Park Avenue.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Wood Street.

11:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., harassment was reported at Narrow Gauge Square at University of Maine.

8:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Narrow Gauge Square.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

9:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Dresden Avenue.

9:24 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

12:07 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Capen Road.

12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

7:04 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 4:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

12:40 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., a theft was reported on North Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 1:10 p.m., mischief was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

2:43 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on White Lane.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.

3:06 p.m., theft was reported on Richmond Road.

Friday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perry Drive.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 10:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Black Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:18 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:37 p.m., a caller from Town Farm Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:45 p.m., a fire was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Estes Avenue.

1:58 p.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Camp Road.

5:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Loon Lane.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 3:03 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Main Street.

11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Pooler Road.

7 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Main Street.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 12:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

6:04 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

9:11 p.m., a caller from Loon Lake Road reported a person was missing.

Friday at 7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 7:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:26 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mercer Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Avenue.

10:21 p.m., fireworks were reported on Dinsmore Street.

10:39 p.m., loud noise was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 10:48 a.m., trees were reported down on Eaton Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 6:14 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

11:24 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Silver Street.

1:04 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported a person was missing.

1:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:45 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:37 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

6:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Silver Street.

8:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:37 p.m., a protection order was served on Drummond Avenue.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:30 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

10:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street, near Eustis Parkway.

Friday at 2:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 3:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Wayne Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., a power line was reported down on McCrillis Corner Road.

8:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:07 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the police department.

11:05 a.m., a vehicle crash involving personal injury was reported on China Road.

11:04 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

Friday at 7:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Abbott Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Carlton Pond Road.

8:54 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stanley Road.

9:32 p.m., fireworks were reported on Route 133.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knickerbocker Lane.

10:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:56 a.m., Andrew Paul Bilodeau, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release, following a report of suspicious activity on Community Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:27 a.m., Michael Evans, 36, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of domestic violence assault; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise; and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:20 a.m., Frank M. Klajbor, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order, following a report of a domestic dispute on Central Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., Mark Real Couturier, 50, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a traffic offense on Granite Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:14 a.m., Porscha Lynn Green, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:05 a.m., Lori J. Bennett, 59, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., Justin J. Geroux, 29, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Western Avenue.

Friday at 1:10 a.m., Mark Marlett, 34, a transient, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, following a well-being check on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., Lawrence E. Jordan, 58, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

4:10 p.m., Peter A. Batchelder Jr., 31, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Main Avenue.

