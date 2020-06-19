IN ANSON, Thursday at 7:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.
8:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
8:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
9:13 a.m., fraud was reported on Bolton Hill Road.
9:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
10:04 a.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
11:12 a.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
12:23 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:44 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:55 p.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.
1:03 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
1:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Trueworthy Avenue.
1:23 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.
1:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Ridge Road.
1:59 p.m., lost property was reported on Bangor Street.
3:06 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Cony Street.
4:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6:49 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
6:56 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.
7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
8:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchinson Drive.
8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.
9:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:11 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.
9:35 p.m., general disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
10 p.m., a homeless check was made on Water Street.
10:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.
1:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 2:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:26 p.m., fireworks were reported on Park Avenue.
IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Wood Street.
11:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., harassment was reported at Narrow Gauge Square at University of Maine.
8:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Narrow Gauge Square.
IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
9:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Dresden Avenue.
9:24 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
12:07 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Capen Road.
12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
7:04 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 4:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
12:40 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., a theft was reported on North Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 1:10 p.m., mischief was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.
2:43 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on White Lane.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.
3:06 p.m., theft was reported on Richmond Road.
Friday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perry Drive.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 10:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Black Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:18 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:37 p.m., a caller from Town Farm Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
6:45 p.m., a fire was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Estes Avenue.
1:58 p.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Camp Road.
5:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Loon Lane.
11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 3:03 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Main Street.
11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Pooler Road.
7 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Main Street.
8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.
IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 12:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bald Mountain Road.
6:04 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Mingo Loop Road.
9:11 p.m., a caller from Loon Lake Road reported a person was missing.
Friday at 7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 7:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
IN ROME, Thursday at 8:26 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mercer Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Avenue.
10:21 p.m., fireworks were reported on Dinsmore Street.
10:39 p.m., loud noise was reported on West Front Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 10:48 a.m., trees were reported down on Eaton Hill Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 6:14 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
11:24 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Silver Street.
1:04 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported a person was missing.
1:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:45 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
2:37 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.
5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
6:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Silver Street.
8:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:37 p.m., a protection order was served on Drummond Avenue.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:30 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
10:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street, near Eustis Parkway.
Friday at 2:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
IN WAYNE, Thursday at 3:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Wayne Road.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., a power line was reported down on McCrillis Corner Road.
8:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:07 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported to the police department.
11:05 a.m., a vehicle crash involving personal injury was reported on China Road.
11:04 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.
Friday at 7:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Abbott Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Carlton Pond Road.
8:54 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stanley Road.
9:32 p.m., fireworks were reported on Route 133.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knickerbocker Lane.
10:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:56 a.m., Andrew Paul Bilodeau, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release, following a report of suspicious activity on Community Drive.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:27 a.m., Michael Evans, 36, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of domestic violence assault; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise; and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:20 a.m., Frank M. Klajbor, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order, following a report of a domestic dispute on Central Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., Mark Real Couturier, 50, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a traffic offense on Granite Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:14 a.m., Porscha Lynn Green, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:05 a.m., Lori J. Bennett, 59, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., Justin J. Geroux, 29, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Western Avenue.
Friday at 1:10 a.m., Mark Marlett, 34, a transient, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, following a well-being check on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., Lawrence E. Jordan, 58, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
4:10 p.m., Peter A. Batchelder Jr., 31, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Main Avenue.
