A man received minor injuries when the truck he was driving rolled over in the middle of Route 201 in Vassalboro Friday morning, the local fire chief said.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, told officials that he had swerved his pickup truck to avoid hitting a deer, according to Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson.

Emergency responders were called to the crash at 5:41 a.m. and that area of Route 201, which is also Riverside Drive, was shut down to traffic because the vehicle was in the middle of the road, Thompson said. Traffic was diverted onto Cushnoc Road and Route 201 was reopened by about 6:30 a.m.

Maine State Police, the agency investigating the crash, could not be immediately reached Friday for further details.

Thompson said he believed the driver was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of minor injuries. The truck’s cab was crushed in from rolling over and Thompson believes the vehicle was destroyed.

