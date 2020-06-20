Katie Trask, BSN, RN, has been appointed practice manager of Franklin Health Pediatrics and Women’s Care. In her new role she is responsible for coaching and assisting clinical and administrative staff, and coordinating the daily operations to ensure a smooth workflow and optimum productivity, according to a news release from Jill Gray, director of marketing and communications at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Trask is a seasoned nurse with 19 years of nursing experience. She comes most recently as a clinical staff nurse and charge nurse/coordinator at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. She is certified in pediatric nursing and pediatric oncology.

Trask has additionally taught nursing students clinical and simulation labs at two Maine colleges, practiced as a school and camp nurse, and worked as a resident care director for an assisted living facility.

Trask resides in Jay with her three children: Jayden, Griffin and Armanilyn.

Both practices are located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus in Farmington.

Ryan Pelton, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined its clinical staff to provide behavioral health services for patients at Franklin Health Internal Medicine, according to the a second release from Gray.

Having clinical social workers alongside health care providers is an integrated model being used at all five Franklin Health primary care medical practices. Social workers deliver behavioral health services on the spot — rather than by referral — providing immediate assessment and diagnosis and brief solution-based therapy for patients of all ages.

Pelton received his master’s degree in social work at the University of New England and his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Maine at Farmington. Pelton has eight years experience providing outpatient therapy services.

“Adding a social worker to the team in a primary care setting removes barriers and improves access for patients,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president of practice operations, according to the release. “We believe that this collaborative approach improves continuity of care and produces better health outcomes for our patients.”

Skowhegan Savings welcomes Senior Vice President Dawn Palmer to bank

Dawn Palmer has joined Skowhegan Savings Bank as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. She will lead the human resources department for the bank which is responsible for employee engagement, training, relations, recruitment, development and management, according to a news release from the bank.

“We are fortunate to have found such a talented and well-rounded leader to help us manage our most important asset, our employees,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings.

Prior to Skowhegan Savings, Palmer has worked in a human resources capacity in varying industries including manufacturing, agriculture, home care, education and recruitment. Recently she comes to the bank as the former chief executive officer of Home Care for Maine where she oversaw all human resource functions and operations for the company. Familiar with the greater Skowhegan area, Palmer spent seven years in human resources at Backyard Farms in Madison before being promoted to director of employee relations of its parent company.

Palmer attended Thomas College where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. She holds certifications as a human resources professional from the Society of Human Resources Management and the Human Resources Certification Institute.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous