IN ANSON, Friday at 10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:56 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

12:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

1:31 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Buckwood Road.

5:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Road.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

8:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

8:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Northern Avenue and Ryan Court.

Saturday at 12:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bridge Street.

3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

5:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Franklin Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Cross Town Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Brook Heights.

Saturday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 12:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 9:52 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Franklin Road.

11 a.m., theft was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

11:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

7:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Jewell Street.

8:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Otis Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

Saturday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Keep Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 11:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Depot Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Karen Avenue.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perkins Road.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 11:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 9:46 a.m., trespassing was reported on Colegrove Road.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Clark Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Karen Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hartland Avenue.

10:59 a.m., theft was reported on Hartland Avenue.

11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Street.

11:59 a.m., threatening was reported on Westbranch Court.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Street.

2:39 p.m., theft was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Butler Street.

2:39 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alder Street.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:19 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:35 a.m., fraud was reported on Patriots Drive.

10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on The Concourse.

3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Street.

6:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Carver Street.

9:39 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday at 1:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Abbott Road.

11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:12 p.m., fraud was reported on Cardinal Lane.

2:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:54 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stanley Road.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knickerbocker Lane.

10:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

Friday at 11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Carlton Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:09 p.m., Joseph R. Arbour, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, false public alarm or report, unlawful possession of fentanyl power and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:39 p.m., Tiffany Lynn Mathieu, 33, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence and possession of scheduled drugs.

3:50 p.m., Ashlyn May Laliberte, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

5:38 p.m., Fred Orin Barlow, 38, of Concord, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug, operating under the influence of drugs and operating without a license.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:26 p.m., Carl Edward Locke, 32, of Waldo County, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:26 p.m., Nicholas Nikitis Kesaris, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic dispute on North Street.

5:40 p.m., Trenton R. Estes, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:56 a.m., Alexis M. Lambert, 23, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Sarahs Street.

