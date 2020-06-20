Alice Reynolds Scholarship: Cecilia Guadalupi

Allison Rollins Lucas Scholarship: Cameron Letendre

Anastasia Schneider Memorial Fund Award — two awarded: Emily Houston and Evan Galego

Anastasia Schneider Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Katherine Boston and David Barley

Arion Music Award for a deserving member of band: David Barley

Arion Music Award for a deserving member of chorus: Katherine Boston

Arlene Lipman Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Boston Athletic Watch Award for those seniors who received nine or more varsity letters — 12 awarded: Jillian Brown, Sarah Cook-Wheeler, Cecilia Guadalupi, Faith Leathers-Pouliot, Emma Levesque, Mallory Turgeon, Linelys Velazquez, Dakota Andow, Iain McCollett, Simon McCormick,

Myles Quirion and Zachary Whitney

Augusta Elks Lodge 964 Scholarship — two awarded: Molly Dutil and Julia White

Augusta Rotary Club Scholarship: Mallory Turgeon

Aveda Institute Maine Scholarship: Kaley Trask

B. Louise Davis Webber Art Scholarship: Mallory Turgeon

Barbara Hughes Hanson Memorial Scholarship: Meredith Lewis

Bethlehem Lodge 35 AF & AM Scholarship: Sarah Cook-Wheeler

Butch Champagne Memorial Scholarship: Iain McCollett

Calumet Educational and Literary Foundation — Maureen Redman Rodrigue Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Paige Coaty-Neff and Willow Lorgeree

Calumet Educational and Literary Foundation — in Memory of Arnold Selwood: Marian Arthur

Capital Area New Mainer Scholarship — two awarded: Nada Al Hoshan, andNathan Rivera Ayala

Charles McGrail Scholarship: Simon McCormick

Chrisanne Burns Memorial Scholarship: Emily Douglas

Class of 1943 Scholarship: Josephine Nutakki

Coach Kenney Cony Ice Hockey Leadership Honorary Scholarship: Collin Osborne

Cony High School Scholarship — four awarded: Audrey McLaughlin, Jada Genest, Ayannah Osman and Joshua Martin

Curtis W. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship: Cecilia Guadalupi

Dennis Cullenberg Memorial Scholarship: Simon McCormick

Director’s Award for Chorus: Julia White

E.A. Hussey Award — two awarded: Julia White and Simon McCormick

E. Jean Andrews Scholarship in Memory of E. Jean and John Andrews — two awarded: Jillian Coull and Samantha Melland

Ebbie S. Brooks Award: Ian Harden

Edward E. Gage Family Scholarship Trust Fund — four awarded: Sophia Whitney, Megan Greaton, Carly Lettre and Mallory Turgeon

Edward I. Albling Math Award: Mallory Turgeon

Elinor Newman and Ernest S. Grant Award for Mathematics — two awarded: Jasmine Daly and Logan Butler

Elsie & William Viles Foundation Scholarship — for outstanding character and academic ability attending a Maine College or University: Emma Levesque

EMBARK — three awarded: Kaylee Cushing, Porscha Ware and Alexander Audette

Emmanual Lutheran Episcopal Church Scholarship: Cecilia Guadalupi

Esther Dachslager Scholarship: Willow Lorgeree

Ethel J. Viles Scholarship: Molly Dutil

Evelyn Norton & Priscilla F. Wilkins Scholarship Fund: Jillian Coull

FLAME award: Joshua Martin

Frank Hewins Jr. Award: Julia White

Gardiner Federal Credit Union: Caroline Mosca

Geoffrey Brown Book Award — two awarded: Jessica Guerrette and Mallory Turgeon

Hawes/Jones Family Scholarship Fund: Gabriella Campbell

Jerome H. Barnett Award: Dakota Andow

John Manter Award — two awarded: Emily Houston and Iain McCollett

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Evan Galego

Jon Crockett Memorial Scholarship: Collin Osborne

Kennebec Behavior Health Scholarship: Jillian Brown

Kiwanis Club of Augusta Scholarship — two awarded: Jasmine Daly and Ian Harden

Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship: Julia White

Lawrence Harold Leighton Memorial Scholarship: James Van Doren-Wilson

Lawrence Soule Memorial Scholarship: Nhasino Phan

Lee Herbert Leighton Memorial Scholarship: Leighton Gidney

Lisa J. Turgeon Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Linelys Velazquez

Liyanage-Don Family Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Sarah Cook-Wheeler and Jessica Guerette

Lou Ochmanski Scholarship: Gage Bernstein

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: David Barley

Loyal Cony Supporter Award in Memory of Dorothy Giddings: Nathan Surette

Mabel A. Richmond Prize: Cecilia Guadalupi

Mabel Thompson Art Award: Porscha Ware

Maine Elks Association-Most Valuable Student Award: Julia White

Maine Principals’ Award: Simon McCormick

Maine Veteran’s Home Resident Council Scholarship: Jessica Guerrette

Mallary Dulac Memorial Scholarship: Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Madison Riggs

Mary O’Connell Memorial Scholarship: Chloe Fleck

Maynard “Bob” Young Memorial Scholarship: Willow Lorgeree

Melanie Ann Cote: Caroline Mosca

Meylon Grant Kenney Academic & Athletic Excellence Honorary Scholarship: Katherine Boston

National School Choral Award: Katherine Boston, David Barley

Nora E. Jackson Scholarship Fund: Meredith Lewis

Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award: Gage Bernstein

Peter L. Dionne Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Logan Butler and Joshua Wroten

Philippe E. Michaud Distinguished Service Award: Meredith Lewis

Raymond Falconi Scholarship: Ian Harden

Richard McGuire Scholarship: Cameron Letendre

Richard Moreau Memorial Soccer Scholarship — two awarded: Linelys Velazquez and Simon McCormick

Robert P. and Gladys M. Sawyer Memorial Scholarship: Molly Dutil and Caroline Mosca

Robert Wing — American Awards Scholarship: Simon McCormick

Ronald “Hoppy” Hopkins Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Lapierre

Sally Pike Memorial Scholarship Fund: David Barley

Sandra Lipman Art Scholarship: Nhasino Phan

Scot Laliberte Memorial Scholarship — two awarded: Jillian Brown and Myles Quirion

Skowhegan Savings Bank: Gage Bernstein

Spanish Book Award: Ian Harden

Spanish Club Scholarship: Emma Levesque

Tardiff/Fine Scholarship: Mallory Turgeon

Theresa Brannigan Award: Sarah Cook-Wheeler

Tri-Athlete Award — seven awarded: Dakota Andow, Jordan Brooke, Sarah Cook-Wheeler, Carly Lettre, Emma Levesque, Caroline Mosca and Mallory Turgeon

Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship: Nathan Rivera Ayala

United Volunteers of Maine: Nathan Rivera Ayala

Whitfield Lions Club Scholarship: Simon McCormick

William H. and Allie M. Garside English Prize — two awarded: Mallory Turgeon and Caleb McDougal

William & Elsie Peavey Scholarship: Molly Dutil