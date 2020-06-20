Elizabeth Keene, the vice president of mission integration for St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston, will host a participatory, online Zoom session titled “The Enduring Call to Love: Reflecting on Racial Justice” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Elizabeth Keene Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland

“The presentation will entail facilitated discussion around individual and societal aspects of racism in light of the Scriptural call to “do justice and love goodness,” said Keene, who is a parishioner at St. Michael Parish in Augusta. “Our hope is that by praying together and learning together, we can also commit to act together to address racism in our hearts and in our society.”

In her role at St. Mary’s, Keene is responsible for integrating the mission and values of the Sisters of Charity, founded by St. Marguerite d’Youville, into the hospital, long-term care facility, and physician practices associated with St. Mary’s.

Her work includes supervision for pastoral care, ethics, social accountability, and spirituality in the workplace programs. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and religion from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Boston College.

All are encouraged to participate in the free session.

To register, email Gina Czerwinski, the pastoral life coordinator at St. Michael Parish, at [email protected].

