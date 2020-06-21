IN ALBION, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., a car theft was reported on Pond Road.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 9:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:56 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Cony Circle.

11 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Chapel Street.

5:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

6:20 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

6:49 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

9:03 p..m, a disturbance was reported on Sunny Acres Drive.

9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunny Acres Drive.

9:59 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Green Street.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported hit-and-run on Gage Street. Additional information was not immediately available.

2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mission Avenue.

4:55 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Lilac Lane.

IN AVON, Saturday at 6:02 p.m., a burglary was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Clarke Street.

5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Lake George East Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 8:21 p.m., theft was reported on Nice Drive.

10:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Black Bear Run.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 7:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Six Rod Road.

8:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bickford Drive.

Sunday at 2:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

10:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Keep Road.

8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 7:35 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Lexington Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:34 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported motor vehicle crash near Town Farm Road and Route 126. Additional information was not immediately available.

4 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

Sunday at 12:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

5:53 p.m., mischief was reported on Leighton Street.

6:52 p.m., mischief was reported on Sebasticook Street.

Sunday at 1:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stratton Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Harvey’s Park.

12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

5:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

11:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Pooler Avenue.

Sunday at 12:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 4:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crawford Street.

9:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

Sunday at 3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cemetery Road.

10:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Orchard Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Monument Street.

12:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

1:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Maude Street.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albion Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:08 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported on Peck Farm Road.

Saturday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.

11:22 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 202.

12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

2:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., Benjamin Watts, 43, of Searsmont, was arrested on charges of theft by deception and violating a condition of release, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

10:34 p.m., Michael E. Palmer, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a reported assault on Edison Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

6:15 p.m., Linda Marie Gallant, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:18 p.m., Christopher L. Carey, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, attaching false plates and operating with a suspended license, following a motor vehicle stop on Ticonic Bridge.

