IN ALBION, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., a car theft was reported on Pond Road.
IN ANSON, Saturday at 9:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
9:56 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Cony Circle.
11 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Chapel Street.
5:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
6:20 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.
6:49 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.
9:03 p..m, a disturbance was reported on Sunny Acres Drive.
9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunny Acres Drive.
9:59 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Green Street.
Sunday at 12:01 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported hit-and-run on Gage Street. Additional information was not immediately available.
2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mission Avenue.
4:55 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Lilac Lane.
IN AVON, Saturday at 6:02 p.m., a burglary was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Clarke Street.
5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Lake George East Drive.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 8:21 p.m., theft was reported on Nice Drive.
10:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Black Bear Run.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 7:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Six Rod Road.
8:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
9:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bickford Drive.
Sunday at 2:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
10:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.
IN JAY, Saturday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Keep Road.
8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Hidden Circle.
IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 7:35 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Lexington Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:34 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported motor vehicle crash near Town Farm Road and Route 126. Additional information was not immediately available.
4 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.
IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
Sunday at 12:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.
4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.
5:53 p.m., mischief was reported on Leighton Street.
6:52 p.m., mischief was reported on Sebasticook Street.
Sunday at 1:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stratton Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Harvey’s Park.
12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.
5:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
11:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Pooler Avenue.
Sunday at 12:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
IN STARKS, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 4:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Freeman Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crawford Street.
9:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.
10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
Sunday at 3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.
2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cemetery Road.
10:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Orchard Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Monument Street.
12:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
1:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Maude Street.
9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albion Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:08 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported on Peck Farm Road.
Saturday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.
11:22 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 202.
12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
2:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., Benjamin Watts, 43, of Searsmont, was arrested on charges of theft by deception and violating a condition of release, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
10:34 p.m., Michael E. Palmer, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a reported assault on Edison Drive.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.
6:15 p.m., Linda Marie Gallant, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:18 p.m., Christopher L. Carey, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, attaching false plates and operating with a suspended license, following a motor vehicle stop on Ticonic Bridge.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in New York
-
Sports
Dimitrov positive for COVID-19, exhibition tennis event canceled
-
Local & State
Solar project zoning tops Waterville planning board agenda
-
Schools and Education
Waterville’s Thomas College takes steps to address racism with task force
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine June 21 police log