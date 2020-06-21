PORTLAND — Federal prosecutors said a home health care company in Maine’s largest city has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.
U.S. attorney Halsey Frank said Noble Home Health Care and its owner Mohamed Hassan reached the agreement with the federal government and state of Maine. The governments charged the company submitted false claims to Maine’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, in 2016.
The company and Hassan submitted false claims for reimbursement for services provided to children with mental health diagnoses despite the fact the company didn’t have the license to bill for the services, Frank said.
Representatives for Noble Home Health Care did not return a call seeking comment.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine health care company settles False Claims Act charge
-
Times Record
BIW’s largest union to go on strike Monday after rejecting contract offer
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 19 new cases of coronavirus, no deaths
-
Nation & World
1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Comedian DL Hughley tests positive after fainting onstage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.