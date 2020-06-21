PORTLAND — Federal prosecutors said a home health care company in Maine’s largest city has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.

U.S. attorney Halsey Frank said Noble Home Health Care and its owner Mohamed Hassan reached the agreement with the federal government and state of Maine. The governments charged the company submitted false claims to Maine’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, in 2016.

The company and Hassan submitted false claims for reimbursement for services provided to children with mental health diagnoses despite the fact the company didn’t have the license to bill for the services, Frank said.

Representatives for Noble Home Health Care did not return a call seeking comment.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles