In a letter published on May 29, Sandra Howard is steering the conversation away from the significant benefits the Clean Energy Corridor would bring to Maine (“NECEC would bring few real jobs,” letter). She neglects to mention the 1,600 well-paid jobs created for the two-year construction period. Construction jobs are real jobs, and critical to the wellbeing of the economy of any state.

Moreover, 70% of the labor for this project will be IBEW Local 104 union workers from Maine. In addition, more than $320 million in contracts have been awarded to companies that do business in Maine. According to Howard, these “few real jobs” are not worth mentioning in her letter.

Opposing a renewable energy project of this magnitude essentially means depriving Maine of thousands of jobs that would stimulate the local economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also means turning down $258 million of direct monetary contribution from Hydro-Québec and its partner to the state of Maine, leaving the region to continue depending on fossil fuels for its energy.

The real issue behind all this remains the fight against climate change. The fossil fuel industry and its supporters are working very hard to keep the facts from being shared and to steer the debate. Mainers have a chance to say no to the fossil fuel industry on the November ballot.

Serge Abergel

director, Media and External Relations

Hydro‐Québec

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »