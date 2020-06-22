IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.

9:46 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Davenport Street.

9:59 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

10:17 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

10:36 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Davenport Street.

1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

2:06 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:42 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:18 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.

5:39 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:43 p.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Cross Street.

6:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Burns Road.

7:02 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

7:05 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Colony Road.

7:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Water and Bridge streets.

7:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:42 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

8:05 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

8:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

9:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

9:33 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Garden Way.

11:50 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

Monday at 3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 12:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minot Hill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 8:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Windsor Road.

Sunday at 9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:10 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Valley Farms Road.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Monday, 8:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Adams Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 7:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

6:51 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Avenue.

7:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Summer Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

Saturday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Griffin Street.

11:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

5:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on West Street.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

Sunday at 3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 10:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 11:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Long Pond Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 6:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Overlook Drive.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.

Sunday at 7:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Kenway Drive.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Lane.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whippoorwill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Savages Path.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 9:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Perkins Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 7:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Dill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 3:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Nash Road.

Sunday at 6:48 p.m., a missing person was reported on Route 27.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 4:21 p.m., a drug offense was reported on South Maple Street.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 2:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gay Road.

Sunday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Butman Boulevard.

7:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday June 16 at 8:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Hideaway Lane.

Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Toothaker and Brunswick roads.

Thursday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the transfer station on Lincoln Street.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 1:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on West River Road.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported on Tiffany Road.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lyons Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

9:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

11:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

9:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pooler Avenue.

10:18 p.m., theft was reported on Pooler Avenue.

10:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dube Lane.

IN STARKS, Monday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:23 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.

12:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

2:25 p.m., theft was reported on King Court.

9:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 4:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town House Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turtle Run.

9:31 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Elm Street.

11:25 p.m., a docking offense was reported on Norcross Point.

11:41 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 6:59 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Welches Point Road.

9:14 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 202.

12:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Pineland Drive.

12:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Wings Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., Brandon Paul Arnold, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and driving to endanger, following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.

Sunday at 11:40 a.m., Juana R. Andrews, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, following a well-being check on Western Avenue.

9:56 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct (fighting), following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., Jake A. Casey, 26, of Richmond, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., Darryl Neil Nelson, 44, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

10:59 a.m., Steven Ronald Warfield, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of burglary, assault, terrorizing, aggravated criminal trespassing and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Hunter Francis, 18, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:47 p.m., Nathan J. Thompson, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motorcycle without a license, following a motor vehicle stop at Western Avenue and Amherst Street.

8:42 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 4:20 p.m., Brent Gagnon, 25, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, following a motor vehicle stop on Back Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: