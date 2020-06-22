IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Valley Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.
9:46 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Davenport Street.
9:59 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.
10:17 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.
10:36 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Davenport Street.
1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
2:06 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
2:42 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:18 p.m., a well-being check was made on South Belfast Avenue.
5:39 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:43 p.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Cross Street.
6:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Burns Road.
7:02 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.
7:05 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Colony Road.
7:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Water and Bridge streets.
7:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:42 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.
8:05 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
8:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
9:16 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
9:33 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Garden Way.
11:50 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
Monday at 3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.
3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 12:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minot Hill Road.
IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 8:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Windsor Road.
Sunday at 9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:10 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Valley Farms Road.
3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.
9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Adams Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
7:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 7:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.
3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
6:51 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Avenue.
7:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Summer Street.
8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.
11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
Saturday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.
3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Griffin Street.
11:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
5:34 p.m., an animal complaint was made on West Street.
6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
Sunday at 3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 10:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 11:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Long Pond Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 6:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Overlook Drive.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lewiston Road.
Sunday at 7:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Kenway Drive.
11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Lane.
Monday at 12:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whippoorwill Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Savages Path.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 9:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Perkins Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 7:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Dill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Leighton Street.
IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 3:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Nash Road.
Sunday at 6:48 p.m., a missing person was reported on Route 27.
IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 4:21 p.m., a drug offense was reported on South Maple Street.
IN READFIELD, Saturday at 2:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gay Road.
Sunday at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Butman Boulevard.
7:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Road.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday June 16 at 8:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Hideaway Lane.
Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Toothaker and Brunswick roads.
Thursday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the transfer station on Lincoln Street.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 1:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on West River Road.
1:44 p.m., theft was reported on Tiffany Road.
4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lyons Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
9:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Indian Ridge.
9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
10:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
11:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
9:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pooler Avenue.
10:18 p.m., theft was reported on Pooler Avenue.
10:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dube Lane.
IN STARKS, Monday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:23 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.
12:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
2:25 p.m., theft was reported on King Court.
9:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
IN WAYNE, Sunday at 4:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town House Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Street.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turtle Run.
9:31 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Elm Street.
11:25 p.m., a docking offense was reported on Norcross Point.
11:41 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 6:59 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Welches Point Road.
9:14 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 202.
12:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Pineland Drive.
12:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Wings Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., Brandon Paul Arnold, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and driving to endanger, following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.
Sunday at 11:40 a.m., Juana R. Andrews, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, following a well-being check on Western Avenue.
9:56 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct (fighting), following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., Jake A. Casey, 26, of Richmond, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior and operating a motor vehicle without a license, following a traffic stop on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., Darryl Neil Nelson, 44, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.
10:59 a.m., Steven Ronald Warfield, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of burglary, assault, terrorizing, aggravated criminal trespassing and a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Hunter Francis, 18, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:47 p.m., Nathan J. Thompson, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motorcycle without a license, following a motor vehicle stop at Western Avenue and Amherst Street.
8:42 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 4:20 p.m., Brent Gagnon, 25, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, following a motor vehicle stop on Back Street.
