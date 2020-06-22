Our primary election will arrive soon, on July 14. It certainly has been a crazy spring, but now critical decisions are before us. It seems very clear that the vast majority of Mainers are ready for a change in who represents us. So, who can defeat Susan Collins in the general election? Who is in office and doesn’t really listen to our concerns at town halls or in debates with other candidates? Susan Collins? Yes, and also Sara Gideon.

Betsy Sweet is the candidate most capable of defeating Collins. She doesn’t have big money or establishment backing her, but she is there for us Mainers. I have been to events with Betsy, before COVID-19, and talking to others after the event it was interesting to hear them say they had been supporting Sara Gideon, but after hearing Betsy they realized Betsy was the one to beat Collins.

Betsy has been working to help Mainers with everyday, real life issues longer than any of the candidates, including Collins.

Some of the impressive traits of Betsy’s I saw at events were her genuine interest in what peoples’ concerns were and when asked about her position on issues she showed the integrity to answer clearly her stand on an issue and then say why she is taking that position. Additionally, she always reaches out to people to try and find common ground, if they have a different opinion.

Betsy Sweet is the best candidate to represent us Mainers and to defeat Collins. She’s not taking big money, nor is she beholden to Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell. She is running to represent us and deserves our vote. She sure has mine. Thank you Betsy for giving us hope for positive change.

John Soifer

South China

