IN ANSON, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:45 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
6:08 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.
6:53 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.
8:57 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.
9:43 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Burns Road.
10:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Summer Haven Road.
10:39 a.m., fraud was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
11:46 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
12:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.
1:06 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.
1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
2:09 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
3:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
3:17 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.
4:28 p.m., property was recovered at North Belfast Avenue and Cross Hill Road.
4:33 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
4:50 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
5:37 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Boothby Street.
6:04 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Howard Street.
6:05 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
6:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
6:50 p.m., lost property was reported on Chapel Street.
7:20 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
8:23 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Howard Street.
8:48 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Purinton Avenue.
9:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Flagg Street Place.
9:36 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Sparrow Drive.
9:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:21 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
11:29 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.
Tuesday at 12:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.
12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Street.
2:31 a.m., burglary was reported on Green Street.
3:42 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lander Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:10 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95 South.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 6:55 p.m., theft was reported on Mill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.
4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Spring Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
Tuesday at 7:24 a.m., assault was reported on Seamon Road.
1:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Warren Avenue.
4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Academy Road.
4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.
7:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tripp Lane.
IN MOSCOW, Monday at 1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.
1:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Wire Bridge Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:05 p.m., auto theft was reported on Walker Road.
4:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Dodlin Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 4:54 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Messalonskee High Drive.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Route 126.
2:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Route 27.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:55 p.m., mischief was reported on South Factory Street.
2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Little Street.
Tuesday at 4:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.
6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 2:52 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Indiana Meadows.
10:37 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Manning Drive.
Tuesday at 6:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rum Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:20 a.m., harassment was reported onPine Air Way.
4:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 202.
6:24 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Rambler Road.
6:37 p.m., a docking offense was reported on Norcross Point.
8:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Welch’s Point Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ann Street.
9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.
Noon, criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.
12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Coolidge Street.
1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
2:57 p.m., a fight was reported on Union Street.
4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
5:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halde Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 9:53 a.m., assault was reported on High Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:15 a.m., Katherine Fernandes, 32, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.
10:47 a.m., William B. Stephenson, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
6:17 p.m., William Martin Welch, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following an attempt to locate on Bangor Street.
7:26 p.m., Nicholas Merritt, 23, of Linneus, was arrested on two warrants, following a 911 hangup on Community Drive.
11:06 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, a transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, assault on an emergency medical care provider, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 7:18 p.m., Theresa Lynn Dixon, 53, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:29 p.m., Daniel Paul Sansone, 20, of Mexico, was arrested on three warrants.
9:42 p.m., Douglas Lee Baker, 34, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 2:27 a.m., Jamie Royce Clark, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked, following a report of operating under the influence on Route 202.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:31 p.m., Schantel Stacy Wells, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, following an investigation on Bangor Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 2:28 p.m., Kelly J. Batchelder, 53, of Richmond, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
4:56 p.m., Izabela A. Lutostanska, 57, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
5:27 p.m., Jason F. Daugherty, 43, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.
8:13 p.m., Michelle Leeann Barto, 39, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 3:03 p.m., Bradley Freeman, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Hallowell Road.
