IN ANSON, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:45 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

6:08 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

6:53 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.

8:57 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.

9:43 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Burns Road.

10:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Summer Haven Road.

10:39 a.m., fraud was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:14 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

11:46 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

12:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.

1:06 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

2:09 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

3:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

3:17 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.

4:28 p.m., property was recovered at North Belfast Avenue and Cross Hill Road.

4:33 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

4:50 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

5:37 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Boothby Street.

6:04 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Howard Street.

6:05 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

6:50 p.m., lost property was reported on Chapel Street.

7:20 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:23 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made on Howard Street.

8:48 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Purinton Avenue.

9:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Flagg Street Place.

9:36 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Sparrow Drive.

9:38 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:21 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

11:29 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.

Tuesday at 12:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Street.

2:31 a.m., burglary was reported on Green Street.

3:42 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lander Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:10 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95 South.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 6:55 p.m., theft was reported on Mill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.

4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Spring Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Tuesday at 7:24 a.m., assault was reported on Seamon Road.

1:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Warren Avenue.

4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 1:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Academy Road.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

7:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Karen Avenue.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tripp Lane.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.

1:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:05 p.m., auto theft was reported on Walker Road.

4:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 4:54 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Route 126.

2:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Route 27.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:55 p.m., mischief was reported on South Factory Street.

2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Little Street.

Tuesday at 4:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 2:52 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Indiana Meadows.

10:37 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Manning Drive.

Tuesday at 6:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rum Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:20 a.m., harassment was reported onPine Air Way.

4:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 202.

6:24 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Rambler Road.

6:37 p.m., a docking offense was reported on Norcross Point.

8:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Welch’s Point Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ann Street.

9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.

Noon, criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Coolidge Street.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

2:57 p.m., a fight was reported on Union Street.

4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

5:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halde Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:53 a.m., assault was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:15 a.m., Katherine Fernandes, 32, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.

10:47 a.m., William B. Stephenson, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

6:17 p.m., William Martin Welch, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following an attempt to locate on Bangor Street.

7:26 p.m., Nicholas Merritt, 23, of Linneus, was arrested on two warrants, following a 911 hangup on Community Drive.

11:06 p.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, a transient of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault, assault on an emergency medical care provider, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 7:18 p.m., Theresa Lynn Dixon, 53, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:29 p.m., Daniel Paul Sansone, 20, of Mexico, was arrested on three warrants.

9:42 p.m., Douglas Lee Baker, 34, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 2:27 a.m., Jamie Royce Clark, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle after license suspended or revoked, following a report of operating under the influence on Route 202.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:31 p.m., Schantel Stacy Wells, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, following an investigation on Bangor Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 2:28 p.m., Kelly J. Batchelder, 53, of Richmond, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

4:56 p.m., Izabela A. Lutostanska, 57, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

5:27 p.m., Jason F. Daugherty, 43, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.

8:13 p.m., Michelle Leeann Barto, 39, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 3:03 p.m., Bradley Freeman, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Hallowell Road.

