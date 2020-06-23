Holler folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere have announced “Live At The Drive-In,” a concert series, will be shown at dusk Thursday, June 25, to Sunday, June 28, at the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington. Doors will open each day at 7 p.m. Farmington-based Mexican restaurant Uno Mas also will sell food and beverages for concertgoers next door.

Sharing the band’s excitement for the shows, The Ghost of Paul Revere’s Griffin Sherry said, “We’ve always been a do-it-yourself kind of band. From our records to our festival, we’re driven by it. As the live music landscape changes and transforms, we’ve had to transform too. After four long months, we’re ready to put on one hell of a show, in a totally new format. It’ll be live, and that’s a start. Let’s get weird, Maine,” according to a news release from the band.

Concertgoers can purchase tickets for the shows for $110 per car. In order to comply with the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, audience members will be asked to stay in their designated car area except when using the restroom or purchasing food and beverages. Fans are also asked to wear a mask and stay six feet apart from crowd members when they are outside of their cars.

The concert series is the latest event from The Ghost of Paul Revere to celebrate the communal spirit of their home state. Their annual festival, Ghostland, celebrates Maine’s natural beauty and sense of community with music and great food. In fact, the state has embraced the spirit of camaraderie Ghostland embodies and declared the band’s song the “Ballad Of The 20th Maine” as the Official State Ballad of Maine last year.

For tickets, visit https://linktr.ee/GOPR.

