IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., threatening was reported on West Mills Road.

3:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:09 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

7:58 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

8:09 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Green Street.

8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

8:17 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on State Street.

8:34 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Water Street.

8:50 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:29 a.m., a dog bite complaint was made on Hillcrest Court.

9:31 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

9:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

9:56 a.m., a well-being check was made on Patterson Street.

10:40 a.m., a pedestrian check was made at State and Winthrop streets.

10:42 a.m., a well-being check was made on West River Road.

10:55 a.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made at South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.

11:33 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Whitten Road and Western Avenue.

11:39 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

12:16 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

12:21 p.m., a well-being check was made on Arsenal Street.

12:27 p.m., fraud was reported on Oak Street.

1:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cross Hill Road.

1:09 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Tasker Road.

2:05 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:10 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

2:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Worcester Street.

3:03 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Pike Street.

3:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

4:40 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at State and Hichborn streets.

4:42 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Union Street.

6:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Campbell Street.

6:45 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:36 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Eastern Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Leighton Road.

2:08 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

4:30 a.m., a homeless check was made on Memorial Bridge.

4:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maple Street.

5:28 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 12:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:24 a.m., an assault was reported on Seamon Road.

1:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Wilton Road.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

Wednesday at 1:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Elm Street.

6:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Market Street and Brunswick Avenue.

11:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Spring Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Athens Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Norris Point Road.

IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

5:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Road.

6:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

7:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

4:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 7:24 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Palmer Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 3:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Azalea Lane South.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:54 a.m., mischief was reported on Walton Court.

1:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.

2:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Joyce Street.

6:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Harveys Park.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

8:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

6:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Little Street.

8:16 a.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.

10:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

11:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cool Street.

3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

4:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Street.

5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

Wednesday at 2:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:53 a.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chaffee Brook Road.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Paine Street.

12:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on China Road.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., Michelle M. Belanger, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., Diana Robbins Blood, 34, of Waldo, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12:32 p.m., Brandi Payge Nickerson, 36, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, five counts of violating conditions of release, and a warrant for operating under the influence with priors.

10:20 p.m., Felicia Marie Lloyd, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:47 a.m., Brian Snow, 73, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a simple assault on Gray Birch Drive.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., Marla Joy Morris, 45, of Fryeburg, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Street.

