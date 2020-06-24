Maine has been in tight restraints by Gov. Janet Mills since the report of COVID-19. This has not only affected citizens who have become unemployed or businesses that have shuttered their doors, it has also affected independent candidates who seek to be on the ballot come November.

Governor Mills has repeatedly sought collaboration with the states Vermont and New Hampshire as to when and how to open the state. She relies on that information. However, as far as ballot access is concerned, she is light years away from being as conscientious as Vermont and New Hampshire are. Due to COVID-19, Vermont has extended their independent candidate filing to Sept. 2, 2020, and New Hampshire has extended filing to Aug. 6, 2020. Vermont has even suspended signature requirements.

Governor Mills has said early on that we are to stay home unless absolutely necessary and that candidates are to cease from circulating nomination petitions for ballot access since early March.

Here we are in mid-June and we are honored a mere 4-week extension to July 1st, to gather more signatures, notarize our petitions and get town clerks to validate the signatures by that date, while continuing to social distance.

It seems Mills wants a limited number of candidates to qualify for the ballot during this unprecedented time. I’m sure the two-party system is applauding her, but she must remember Maine has more independent voters than any organized party. Please be more concerned about this coming general election, governor! Independent candidates deserve to be on the ballot too!

Linda Wooten

candidate for U.S. Senate

Auburn

