Strand on the Air: Son of Social Distancing Special will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Listen in at 93.3 in Rockland, 99.3 in Camden or stream at WRFR.org.

Don’t touch that dial! That’s right folks, you’ll want to have your radio (or computer/smartphone handy) on Sunday afternoon for a show packed with original music, comedy and family-friendly fun.

The shenanigans will be hosted by The Strand’s house manager Liz McLeod who also is the show’s writer and director. Those who tune in can hear tunes from old-time harmony duo Patty Jackson and Rusty Blake. Strand education coordinator Brittany Parker is the one-woman house band and the cast also includes announcer Dan Bookman and players Lili Bonarrigo and Lindsey Reilly.

Laughs will come courtesy of “All Things Rescinded” with newscasters Karl Stuffel and Camomile Bourgeois who visit Abysmal Point.

