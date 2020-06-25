IN ALBION, Wednesday at 10:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 12:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

10:56 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was reported on Community Drive.

10:56 a.m., a well-being check was made on University Drive.

1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Water and Green streets.

1:11 p.m., a well-being check was made at Civic Center Drive and Townsend Road.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Campbell Street.

1:28 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.

1:29 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Whitten Road.

4:12 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

4:17 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Boothby Street.

4:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

4:46 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

6:11 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Sparrow Drive.

6:42 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Water Street.

7:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

7:53 p.m., property was recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:31 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

10:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:28 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 8:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

4:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

10:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Thursday at 9:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

11:34 a.m., assault was reported on Red Schoolhouse Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., a well-being check was made on Brunswick Avenue.

11:45 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cannard Street.

2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

3:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Freemont Street.

Thursday at 3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 10:59 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Johns Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lucien Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.

Thursday at 12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beacon Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gagnon Road.

6:38 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

6:39 p.m., a missing person was reported on Oak Street.

8:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillside Avenue.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillside Avenue.

Thursday at 12:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

12:50 p.m., theft was reported on Oxbow Road.

7:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:02 p.m., theft was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Kinderhook Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Butman Boulevard.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., harassment was reported on County Acre Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:48 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:06 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waye Street.

Thursday at 5:57 a.m., assault was reported on West Front Street.

8:52 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ripley Road.

7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN VIENNA, Wednesday at 10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tower Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Crestwood Drive.

11:28 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Elm Street.

11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

2:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Park Street.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

5:31 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Vallee Avenue.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

10:37 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday at 12:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Robert Street.

2:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Highland Heights.

2:10 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

2:42 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., Melissa T. Haskell, 26, of South China, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, criminal forfeiture of property, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder with priors, and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., Tyler Michael Thorndike, 27, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

6:46 p.m., Jeremy Michael Clifford, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

11:45 p.m., Jonathan Michael Leavitt, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint and violating condition of release.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., Edward N. Tobin, 72, of Fayette, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Luce Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:55 p.m., Joshua A. Cookson, 31, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

1:18 p.m., Shanna M. Vicnaire, 27, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

2:50 p.m., Lorie A. Norrie, 47, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Thursday at 5:34 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8:54 a.m., Jessica Elizabeth Almeida, 32, of Pittsfield, was arrested on four warrants for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:10 p.m., John Levesque, 51, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Thursday at 2:10 a.m., Monica Foss, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

