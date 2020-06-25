Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St., Farmington, will hold a two-day benefit yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine Friday and Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11. COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing and face covering when social distancing is not possible, according to a news release from Debbie Davis-Robinson.

The event will include a variety of donated items, however, clothing, firearms, electronics or large appliances will not be included in the sale.

Proceeds will benefit Old South’s community service, outreach and youth programs.

For more information, call the church office at 207-778-0424.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: