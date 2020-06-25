A virtual reading of “Unidentified Human Remains and the True Nature of Love” by Brad Fraser and directed by Jake Van Hoorn will be presented by Pride Arts via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Tickets are $10. The ticket link is web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10540225.

“Shocking when it first premiered in 1989, this Canadian work follows the lives of several sexually frustrated “thirty-somethings” and one teenager who try to learn the meaning of love — during a time in which a serial killer is terrorizing the city. Candy is a heterosexual woman trying to meet the perfect man but who along the way finds herself experimenting with lesbianism; her gay roommate David no longer believes that love exists; Kane is a sexually confused teenager who idolizes David; Bernie is David’s troubled best friend; and Jerri is a lesbian who falls in love with Candy. Overlooking the proceedings is the otherworldly Benita, a prostitute with psychic abilities. Fraser’s drama still carries a punch.”

Character and cast: David — Andrew Jon Rhodenbaugh; Robert — Chip Joyce; Benita — Pauline Parkhurst; Candy — Emily Cox; Kane — Andrew Schoepke; Bernie — Skyler McNeely; Jerri — Autumn Vandeven; and Evelyn & Stage Directions – Rebecca Ann Carver.

About Pride In Place: “Five more live online readings of LGBTQ-themed plays, following our enthusiastically received April 14th reading of Terrence McNally’s “Mothers and Sons.” The new series, Pride Arts Presents “Pride in Place,” allows us to provide productions for you in the comfort of your own home as you continue to “shelter in place.” This series of plays will be performed live by actors, each appearing via Zoom from their own homes.”

For more information about Pride Arts CenterBroadway Theatre 4139 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60613, visit pridefilmsandplays.com/pride-in-place.

