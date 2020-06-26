AUGUSTA — Job Corps is enrolling youth 16-24 years old who are interested in learning career training in areas such as automotive, welding, healthcare, electrical, culinary arts, among others, through free training, according to a news release from Jeff Sneddon, outreach and admission counselor.

Virtual and online learning options are available.

Those who apply can earn a high school diploma/high school equivalent and driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals are included at no additional cost, with job placement once program is complete.

For more information, call/text Sneddon at the Augusta Job Corps Office at 207-621-2350 or email [email protected].

For other Job Corps opportunities, visit penobscot.jobcorps.gov.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: