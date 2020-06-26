Please vote to stop the Central Maine Power corridor in November. The largest contiguous temperate forest in North America and everything that lives in it, wetlands and streams sheltering inland waterfowl and wading birds, the last true stronghold for stream—dwelling wild brook trout, mountaintop vistas that take your breath away — all of this and more is at risk. You will hear plenty of greenwashing about this project between now and then. Don’t believe it.
CMP is spending millions of your own money — ratepayer money — to lie to you. Read the public record of testimony and public comment in the various permitting agency files. There is no documentation of any clear benefit to Maine from this project: no incremental clean power, no greenhouse gas reduction, no financial benefit to ratepayers (unless you count the $1.50 a month, which is canceled out by the rate increases CMP requested in a separate case), no rate suppression benefit, fewer jobs created than lost, and it effectively blocks Maine renewable energy generation from getting to the grid.
This project is a land grab by a foreign-owned global energy conglomerate whose only interest is to ensure U.S. energy dependency at our own expense by extracting from and damaging our lands. They are leveraging climate change and marketing a clean power story, but if you read the record, CMP states clearly under oath that this project is a merchant line that is not about addressing climate change.
The only thing green about it is the money — billions — that they will make by destroying the largest unfractured forest east of the Mississippi and the watershed it shelters, unless we vote “yes” in November to stop it.
Monica McCarthy
First selectwoman
Rome
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Hearing on fusion center fails to provide answers
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess has given back to her community
-
Letters to the Editor
Ranked-choice voting has passed twice
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t believe lies on CMP project
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 26
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.