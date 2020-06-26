IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:38 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
10:21 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.
10:37 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
10:58 a.m., lost property was reported on State Street.
12:11 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newland Avenue.
1:11 p.m., littering was reported on Water Street.
1:40 p.m., theft was reported on Stream Side Road.
1:47 p.m., a pedestrian check was made at Hillcrest Street and Western Avenue.
2:19 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Lamson Road.
2:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Second Avenue.
3:02 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.
4:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Whitten Road.
4:59 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Civic Center Drive and Leighton Road.
5:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Willow Street.
6:53 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.
7:05 p.m., a dog barking complaint was made on Cross Street.
7:31 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.
8:31 p.m., a stray cat complaint was made on Leighton Road.
8:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sadies Way.
9:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
9:18 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ward Road.
9:20 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Union Street.
Friday at 12:55 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Capitol Street.
3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
4:56 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Marketplace Drive.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:13 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.
10:55 a.m., lost property was returned to the Gardiner Police Department.
11:28 a.m., a well-being check was made on Winter Street.
9:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.
Friday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Hunter Lane.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 10:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Athens Road.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 7:19 p.m., assault was reported on Heald Stream Drive.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Huntington Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Grange Road.
5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
5:35 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
9:05 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Road.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 4:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Moulton Road.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:25 a.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.
9:25 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Poplar Street.
10:16 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
6:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Leavitt Street.
7:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawton Street.
8:45 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Water Street.
10:14 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 4:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 5:17 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Finson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
8:09 a.m., theft was reported on Francis Street.
9:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quarry Road.
11:19 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:43 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Plaza.
12:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Butler Court.
2:32 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.
2:42 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
3:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Court.
5:47 p.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.
6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
10:53 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 12:43 a.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
8:38 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:29 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pat Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., theft was reported on Turkey Lane.
Thursday at 3:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Belvedere Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:20 a.m., William R. Poulin, 34, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, following a report of a general disturbance on Stover’s Way.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 7:51 p.m., Tracy Ann Whitney, 55, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:34 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
8:54 a.m., Jessica Elizabeth Almeida, 32, of Pittsfield, was arrested on four warrants.
8:22 p.m., Ellen Norton, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Richard Poirier, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.
6:43 p.m., Randy Boivin, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation and violating conditions of release.
6:43 p.m., Bethany Hasson-Meunier, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:42 p.m., Laura Stephanie Perkins, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 6:03 a.m., Mary Temple, 50, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
6:23 a.m., Joshua Doughty, 36, of Poland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.
