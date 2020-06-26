Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained at very low levels for yet another week across much of Maine, although Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston saw an uptick over the previous period.

CMMC had an average of 2.6 confirmed COVID-19 inpatients for the week ending Thursday, up from 1.1 the week before. On Wednesday the hospital had 4 such patients, the highest count since May 24. Lewiston’s other hospital, St. Mary’s, had an average of 1.9 inpatients a day, up slightly from 1.7 the week before.

Maine Medical Center, which carried nearly half the state’s coronavirus burden through most of the crisis, saw the number of confirmed COVID-19 inpatients oscillate between 6 and 10 for the week ending Thursday, down from a peak level of 35 hit on both April 7 and May 25.

Portland’s other major hospital, Mercy, had an average of 1.7 confirmed COVID-19 inpatients each day, down from 2 the week before and roughly a quarter of its burden in mid-to-late May. York Hospital in York had an average of 0.6 such patients each day, while Biddeford-based Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center in Biddeford had 3 and 5 inpatients each day, just as it had the week before.

MaineGeneral in Augusta — the hospital that has had the fourth largest pandemic burden to date after MaineMed and SMHC — averaged 1.9 COVID inpatients each day of the period, down from 2 the week before.

On Thursday, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor had one such patient each day of the period, but Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick continued a streak of having no such patients that started May 24.

Bridgton Hospital had an average of 0.7 patients a day during the week, while two smaller hospitals that had reported having patients earlier in the month — Waldo in Belfast and Franklin Memorial in Farmington – had none in the week ending Thursday.

An apparent data inconsistency had emerged involving MaineMed, SMHC and other members of MaineHealth and the state’s official statewide hospitalization data.

On June 18, spokesman John Porter said the networks’ hospitals had the week before ceased to take daily patient census counts on Sundays, so that data was unavailable. But the statewide daily hospitalization counts reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention do not show a sharp dip on reported patients on Sundays, even though MaineHealth’s hospitals account for a majority of the state’s COVID-19 inpatients.

CDC spokesman Robert Long said Friday morning in an email that MaineHealth has in fact been reporting the inpatient data to them for Sundays, and that they had not received any indication that they would be changing this practice.

Asked about this, MaineHealth spokesman John Porter Friday afternoon explained that MaineHealth has been providing the Press Herald with numbers that are collected by hand each day for use by their clinical staff, whereas the state and federal CDC receive counts that flow “directly from our electronic records system,” including on Sundays.

The hospital network decided to stop taking the hand tally on Sundays in order to conserve resources, Porter said, and did not believe it was appropriate to plug in the electronic count for Sundays, because the census is taken at a different time of day. He did not respond to an inquiry as to why MaineHealth can’t share the census counts from the report they submit to the CDC every day of the week, as other Maine hospitals already do.

“MaineHealth…believes the data it is currently supplying to the public provides a useful and accurate picture of hospitalizations during the pandemic,” he said via email.

Hospitalizations can end three ways: recovery, death, or transfer to another facility. The data does not include outpatients or inpatients who were suspected of having the virus but never tested.

Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, because it typically takes two or three weeks after exposure for an acutely effected person to become sick enough to be admitted, but it is one metric that is not affected by how many people are tested.

The Press Herald’s survey is for the week ending June 25. It compiles data received directly from the hospitals and hospital networks. It includes most, but not all, of the state’s hospitals, but accounts for the vast majority of the statewide hospitalizations reported each week by the Maine CDC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: