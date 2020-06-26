Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education has announced its 2020 graduates, according to a news release from Waterville adult education office.
Graduates include Rayven Currie, Troy Gavett, Gavin Gogan, Michelle Pierlioni, Caley Pillow and Michael Stewart Jr.
