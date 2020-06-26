FRANCONIA, N.H. — The final project to memorialize New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain has been completed, and organizers are planning a small gathering to celebrate in September.

A fishing platform at Profile Lake and a 600-foot-long pathway at the lake’s north end were finished recently at Franconia Notch State Park, the Caledonian-Record reported.

“I was down there the other day and watched some people and everybody who came down to the plaza walked up the little hill to the fishing platform. The view from there is great,” said Dick Hamilton, past president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund.

The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003.

Since then, the nonprofit legacy fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: