The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s annual July 3rd auction will take place again this year, although the format has been modified to keep everyone safe and healthy, according to a news release from the chamber.

The 2020 auction will be online only instead of the traditional silent auction in the park. The auction, which is a major fundraiser for the chamber, will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and close at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Winning bidders will receive gift certificates via 1st class mail and physical items must be picked up at the chamber office at 6 Park Road in Rangeley.

To participate and place bids, participants simply need to create an account. No credit card or payment information is required to place bids. Payment information is only required when a participant is determined to be the winning bidder at the end of the auction.

Auction items are still being added and the auction will feature gift certificates to many local restaurants, shops, services and lodging establishments as well as physical items. The auction can be viewed at 32auctions.com/RangeleyChamberofCommerce.

The online auction format will enable more people to participate.

For more information, contact the chamber at 207-864-5571 or [email protected], visit rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook.

