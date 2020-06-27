Rachel Kahn, who has spent three years in admissions as well as career services, most recently serving as director of career services, has now accepted the position as Unity College’s chief advancement officer, according to a news release from the college.

“I was initially drawn to working at Unity College because of its unique mission, and I am eager to help Unity break down traditional higher education barriers to make our mission accessible to anyone who is interested in learning with us,” said Kahn. “ … As America’s Environmental College, it is our responsibility to provide access to education that gives students the skills and knowledge to tackle environmental problems wherever they choose to make a difference.”

Throughout her career, Kahn has supported students, colleagues and alumni in a number of roles. Her focus since arriving at Unity has been on helping students and alumni achieve their professional goals, and ensuring they have the resources necessary to advance in their careers. As director of career services, she created 12 new partnerships focused on securing internship and job placement opportunities for students, and shifted career services to become a more external-facing office to help cultivate those partnerships.

“Rachel certainly has an incredible track record here at Unity College, and has continued to meet or, more often, exceed her goals,” said Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, president of the college. “Because of her success, and the incredible feedback I have received from colleagues who have commended her leadership, this transition to chief advancement officer seemed like a natural fit. She is motivated, ambitious and truly lives the mission of Unity College. I congratulate Rachel on this incredible opportunity, and I cannot wait to see all the remarkable work she does as our new Chief Advancement Officer.”

Mainebiz seeks nominations for inspirational female leaders until June 30

Mainebiz in Portland is seeking nominations through Tuesday for female business owners, CEOs, presidents and top executives with established track records of success to be its 2020 Women to Watch, according to a news release from Mainebiz.

Mainebiz launched its Women to Watch award recognition program as a way to bring attention to top-notch female executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations and by extension, Maine’s economy. Now after 11 years, Mainebiz has honored 50 women.

Those who know a woman and leader who has made outstanding contributions to her company, industry and community can submit a nomination. Mainebiz is looking for leaders who demonstrate leadership, commitment and inspiration.

Nomination criteria:

• The nominee must be the president, CEO or executive director at her company or organization.

• The nominee should have an established track record of business success.

• The nominee and her company must have made outstanding contributions to their company, industry and community.

Nominees chosen will be interviewed in July, featured in the Aug. 10 issue of Mainebiz and will be honored at the annual Women to Watch reception in September. The Women to Watch recognition program is sponsored by Drummond Woodsum, Northeast Delta Dental, and TD Bank. To nominate a woman for the awards visit mainebiz.biz/nominations and to read more about our honorees visit mainebiz.biz/mainebiz-events/the-2020-women-to-watch-nominate-by-june-30.

