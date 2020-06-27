IN ANSON, Friday at 10:59 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Church Street.

11:22 p.m., a water-related problem was reported on Madison Street.

Saturday at 7:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.

10:42 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 10:28 a.m., a caller from Chapman Ridge Road reported a scam.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel Street.

9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:25 p.m., a dog at large was reported at State and Green streets.

12:32 p.m., complaints about an animal were made on Western Avenue.

1:26 p.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Bunny Street.

1:37 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bangor Street.

2:19 p.m., a well-being mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

2:55 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on South Chestnut Street.

3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

3:33 p.m., property was recovered at Route 3 and West River Road.

4:07 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

5:45 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

6:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

7:23 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Cony Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Meadow Road.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

10:06 p.m., assault was reported on Bangor Street.

10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

Saturday at 1:06 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 1:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 9:03 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Unity Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Ham Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 12:17 p.m., noise was reported on Brook Falls Road.

Saturday at 5:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Ridge Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 10:42 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

11:04 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Beaudoin Road.

9:02 p.m., noise was reported on Diamond Avenue.

Saturday at 3:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 8:21 p.m., trees were reported down on Shadagee Road.

Saturday at 7:59 a.m., a theft was reported on South Solon Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

Saturday at 2:59 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

7:48 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

5:14 p.m., noise was reported on Clover Mill Road.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:24 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Winthrop and Second streets.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 5:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mills Road.

3:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Industry Road.

5:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 1:02 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waugan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walker Road.

5:53 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on River Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 4:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Main Street.

2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Town Farm Road.

2:55 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.

8:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pullen Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 1:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawyer Street.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:56 p.m., loud noise was reported on Fourth Street.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 4:35 p.m., noise was reported on Allen Street.

IN ROME, Friday at 6:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Rome Road.

Saturday at 4:02 a.m., shots were reportedly fired on Peninsula Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:51 a.m., loud noise was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messina Drive.

1:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:10 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Pooler Avenue.

7:57 p.m., fireworks were reported on North Avenue.

8:11 p.m., fireworks were reported on Chestnut Street.

8:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Free Street.

9:24 p.m., fireworks were reported on Winter Street.

Saturday at 2:11 a.m., vandalism was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:45 a.m., loud noise was reported on South Street.

7:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:10 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95 northbound, near exit 130.

11:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:42 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:33 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

12:36 p.m., a caller from Victoria Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Highwood Street.

4:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanger Avenue.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

9:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on West River Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

10:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

Saturday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:48 a.m., a caller from Brann Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:45 p.m., an emergency order violation was reported on Halifax Street.

7:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

Saturday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Garand Street.

2:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:35 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Turtle Run Road.

5:50 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:55 a.m., a person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop at Bridge and Pleasant streets. No further information was available Saturday.

7 p.m., a person was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after a report of theft on Crossing Way. No further information was available Saturday.

10:28 p.m., William R. Poulin, 34, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from harassment order following a report of a disturbance on Stover’s Way.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:52 p.m., a summons was issued following a pedestrian check on Calumet Bridge. No further information was available Saturday.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:06 p.m., Michael D. Lawler, 34, of Carmel, was summoned on a charge of operating without vehicle registration.

Also at 10:06 p.m., Robby A. Gustin, 41, of Carmel, was summoned on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:42 a.m., Laura G. Hilmer, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 12:23 a.m., Travis Laurence Adams, 37, of Glenburn, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after license suspension.

4:47 a.m., Dustin Allan Turner, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:25 p.m., Donna L. Hall, 50, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:44 p.m., Cameron Michael Braley, 29, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

