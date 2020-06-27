The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that registration is open for the 25th annual KV Chamber Golf Tournament benefiting the Kennebec Leadership Institute. The tournament will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Meadows Golf Club, 496 Huntington Hill Road in Litchfield, according to a news release from Caroline Saban.

Registration for tournament will cost $130 per golfer or $520 per foursome. Registration includes the following: The Meadows swag and snacks, green fees, cart rental, lunch on the turn, entry for closest-to-the-pin, entry for hole-in-one, entry for longest drive, and appetizers during the reception.

The tournament provides scholarships to the Kennebec Leadership Institute, the oldest leadership program in the state. The goal of the institute is to assure a continuing flow of able, committed and resourceful leaders to serve our communities. The institute draws prospective leaders from a wide cross-section of businesses and organizations.

The institute’s purpose is to inspire these promising individuals to work more effectively within their own spheres of influence while expanding their civic and community participation. With more than 450 alumni, the institute seeks to foster a network of leaders who are committed to understanding and improving the Kennebec Valley.

Individuals and teams can register at kennebecvalleychamber.com/events/golf-tournament or by contacting the chamber at 207-623-4559 or [email protected].

The chamber was founded in 1932 and is a key part of the business community and a driving force in the development of the Kennebec Valley region. With more than 600 member businesses and organizations, the chamber provides countless services to the community and its members, including legislative support, community events, educational seminars, economic development, and business networking opportunities.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: