As a registered nurse and mother, I know how important good health care is for a stable society. Not all jobs offer health insurance, and many Maine jobs that had offered it are “COVID casualties,” making people vulnerable to costly care for symptoms of the virus which caused their job loss. The pandemic highlights our need for coordinated, coherent and universal health care across Maine and the United States, to stabilize our country.
Medicare for All would ensure health care for all, at a reasonable cost. Betsy Sweet is the only leading U.S. Senate candidate advocating for Medicare for All. Please join me in voting July 14 for Betsy Sweet as the Democrat to challenge Susan Collins this November.
Katie Huntington
Newcastle
