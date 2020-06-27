Because of the pandemic and the economic crisis it has triggered, Winslow Community Cupboard, the food bank at Winslow Congregational Church, is experiencing record-level demand for its food bank services. To be able to store enough quality food to assist food-insecure children, seniors and other adults, the food bank is in serious need of a walk-in cooler. The all-volunteer staff hopes to raise $4,000 to pay for the cooler and installation, according to a news release from the food bank.

“We’ve experienced much higher demand than we anticipated — and on a regular basis. We’ve had generous food donations from Good Shepherd, USDA, Hannaford, and others in the local community, but have struggled to house it all before serving days. Purchasing a cooler unit will allow us to accept all cold and frozen food donations going forward,” said Bruce Bottiglierie, operations manager, and Anna Quattrucci, assistant operations manager, in a joint statement.

Donations from individuals and businesses in the community would be enormously appreciated. PayPal or credit card donations may be made at the following link, by clicking the “Donate” button:

winslowucc.org/winslow-community-cupboard/.

Checks payable to “Winslow Community Cupboard” may be mailed to Winslow Community Cupboard, 12 Lithgow St., Winslow, ME 04901.

For more information, email [email protected].

