Blue lives matter!

If you choose not to stand behind your local police, state police and sheriff’s offices, then stand in front of them when they confront the next armed burglar, violent domestic abuser or violent protester, and see how much fun that is.

Thank you to all of our protectors who place themselves in harm’s way every day.

John Rossignol

Oakland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles