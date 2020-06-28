Blue lives matter!
If you choose not to stand behind your local police, state police and sheriff’s offices, then stand in front of them when they confront the next armed burglar, violent domestic abuser or violent protester, and see how much fun that is.
Thank you to all of our protectors who place themselves in harm’s way every day.
John Rossignol
Oakland
